A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with an early morning break-in at the Spar in Stanley, Perth.

At around 4am on Friday, the shop on Percy Street was broken into and around £800 worth of cigarettes were stolen.

The cigarettes were later recovered by officers and a man was arrested and charged in connection with the theft.

Police say the man is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.