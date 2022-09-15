Aberfeldy carer warned after saying she could ‘push and shove’ patients or ‘put the cold shower on by mistake’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy carer warned after saying she could ‘push and shove’ patients or ‘put the cold shower on by mistake’

By Matteo Bell
September 15 2022, 12.21pm Updated: September 15 2022, 4.14pm
The carer talked about putting residents in a cold shower.
An Aberfeldy carer who made “angry” comments about shoving service users and giving them cold showers has been given a warning.

Rachel Allan – who was employed by Stuart Wright Care Ltd at the time – made the comments to a service user’s relative, referred to in the report as AA.

The carer also told AA she could push a service user’s toothbrush around their mouth “really hard” or “push and shove” them if she wanted to.

Aberfeldy carer said ‘you can put on the cold shower by mistake’

According to a report by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), Allan said to AA: “When somebody p****s a carer off, a carer can do a lot more to that person like push and shove them about” or words to that effect.

The comments were made in an angry manner while Allan was working between Christmas Day and Hogmanay, the report said.

She also said: “You can put the cold shower on by mistake, oops a daisy” or words to that effect.

The SSSC labelled Allan’s actions as “serious” and “below the professional standard expected”.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.

The report states: “You have made inappropriate comments to AA which would suggest and imply that you would cause serious harm to a service user if you so wished to do so, due to your position as a social service worker and their vulnerability.

“Abusive behaviour in any form is a breach of the trust and confidence service users place on social service workers.

Comments implied carer would cause ‘serious harm to a service user’

“Your comments could indicate an underlying values and attitude concern, which would mean that your behaviour is harder to remedy.

“However, there is no evidence to suggest that you did mistreat or cause any harm to service users in your care.”

According to the watchdog, Allan cooperated fully with the investigation and has shown remorse and insight into why her behaviour is wrong.

The carer has now been given a 12-month warning, effective from September 14.

Stuart Wright Care did not respond to a request for comment.

