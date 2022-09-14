Police go door to door after serious assault in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have been going door to door in Perth as part of a probe into a serious assault.

Officers were contacted after a man was attacked on Glover Street, close to the city centre, on Thursday night.

Locals say police have been speaking to residents in recent days as they try to establish what happened.

The nature and severity of the man’s injuries have not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30pm on Thursday September 8, police received a report of a man assaulted in Glover Street, Perth.

“Officers are continuing their inquiries into this serious assault.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 with reference 3489 of September 8.”