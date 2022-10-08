Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern has been raised for the welfare of a woman last seen in Perthshire.

Karen Smith was last seen in the Dunning/Forteviot area at 12pm on Friday.

It is believed she may also have travelled to the Craigie area of Perth on the same day.

The 66-year-old is described as five foot four inches tall and of slim build with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a blue anorak and black trousers when she was last seen.

‘Increasingly concerned’

Inspector David Gibson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Karen’s wellbeing and safety.

“Searches and inquiries are ongoing to trace Karen as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Karen, or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact officers through 101 with reference number 3082 of 7 October.”