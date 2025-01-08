How many sex offenders live in your Perth and Kinross postcode?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

How many sex offenders live in your Perth and Kinross postcode?

Find out the number of people on the register living close to you.

By Reporter
A graphic with text reading: Perth & Kinross sex offenders. How many live near you?
See how many sex offenders live near you. Image: DC Thomson

More than 130 sex offenders are living in Perth and Kinross.

The latest data from Police Scotland shows there are at least 132 registered sex offenders registered as living at addresses across the county.

Police release the data every month – however, it is limited to a general area rather than an individual neighbourhood or a street.

The number of sex offenders living in Perth and Kinross has risen by at least 11 compared to this time last year.

Sex offenders registered in each Perth and Kinross postcode

The following numbers of sex offenders are registered as living in each Perth and Kinross postcode (KY13 covers Kinross):

  • PH1 – 63 (52 last year)
  • PH2 – 22 (29)
  • PH3 – 6 (5)
  • PH6 – 3 (3)
  • PH7 – 5 (6)
  • PH10 – 5 (4)
  • PH11 – 8 (7)
  • PH12 – 3 (2)
  • PH13 – 5 (5)
  • PH14 – 1 (1)
  • PH16 – 2 (1)
  • KY13 – 9 (6)

Data for some postcodes is said to be “exempt”.

There are more than 600 sex offenders in the whole of Tayside but nearly 190 of them are either in custody or in hospital.

What is a registered sex offender?

A person convicted of a sexual offence becomes subject to notification requirements.

They have to hand over their details to the police, including where they live and if they plan to travel.

According to Police Scotland, a judge can make anyone a registered sex offender (RSO) if they believe a crime has a significant sexual nature to it.

The force’s website adds: “RSOs are robustly managed by the police and our partners through the multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA), and subject to comprehensive risk assessment and risk management in the community.

“Police Scotland has units of dedicated officers specially trained for this task.”

Reoffending rates ‘very low’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland, local authorities and other partners use professional assessment, robust risk assessment processes, and the latest technologies to manage RSOs, mitigate risk and properly target appropriate resources at those who pose a risk to the public.

“Those subject to Sex Offender Notification Requirements are placed on the register for a wide spectrum of sexual offending.

“We can never eliminate risk entirely, but sexual reoffending rates of RSOs remain very low and we want to reassure communities that all reasonable and appropriate steps are being taken to protect them.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Knife Angel statue with pleading outstretched hands outside Perth Museum
Perth's Knife Angel statue set for torchlit send-off from city
The Garry Viaduct near Blair Atholl in Highland Perthshire.
34-mile diversion for Perthshire drivers due to viaduct works
Eoin Scallan
Gleneagles chef keeps licence after knocking down pedestrian in Auchterarder
Liam Russell.
Fife fiend battered Perth Prison inmate day before release date
Former Ian R Taylor furniture outlet on Scone's Perth Road.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Flagship' Greens grocery store planned for landmark Scone building
Missing Perth man, John McNeil.
Body found near Perth in search for missing ScotRail employee John McNeil
Shannon Singh leaving the Love Island villa
11 memorable reality TV show moments featuring Tayside and Fife contestants
2
A front image of the Lineside Cottage behind the railway line near Pitlochry.
Pitlochry cottage that can only be accessed by walking over railway line for sale
A Stagecoach bus operating the 73A bus from Ninewells Hospital to Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Stagecoach apology after nearly 50 Tayside and Fife bus services cancelled in one day
John Forde
Unpaid work for Perth man who stabbed dad with 'sinister' letter opener

Conversation