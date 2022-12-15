Fears Coupar Angus Town Hall could shut in ‘big blow’ to community

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fears have been raised that Coupar Angus Town Hall may be forced to shut permanently due to a lack of funding.

An estimated £65,000 is needed for repairs to the building’s windows that would allow it to reopen.

But Perth and Kinross Council claims it cannot finance the work.

Emails between MSP John Swinney and the council’s chief maintenance and investment officer revealed the council has “no further funds” to fix the windows.

A campaigner feels it would be a “big blow” to the community if the building – which has been closed on a temporary basis since 2020 – was to close for good.

Michael Gallagher, director of local democracy improvement group Cascade, has joined other residents in calling for the hall to be saved.

He said: “It feels like the council has money to spend on things they want to do and have no interest in towns like Coupar Angus.

“It would be a very big blow to the community if we lose the hall.

‘Towns like ours have been neglected’

“They’ve spent tens of millions on on projects like the Cross Tay Road Link and thousands on Christmas lights.

“The windows haven’t been painted in around 20 years and now the sills are all rotten and need replaced.

“Towns like ours have been neglected.”

In a consultation in 2020, Perth and Kinross Council asked residents about the future of the hall.

More than 90% of the 278 respondents agreed there was a need for a high-quality hall in the town.

Jack Welch, an SNP councillor for the area, says buildings run by the council need to be affordable and sustainable.

Future of Coupar Angus Town Hall ‘under consideration’

He said: “It’s an old building that will require significant further investment in the coming years, and it’s an expensive building to manage.

“If we have a choice between putting extra funding into health and education or finding over £60,000 for windows, it’s a tough decision to make.

“Taxpayers in the area need to see their money being invested in more sustainable buildings.

“The council, like others, is under financial pressure due to rising costs, and we need to find savings.

“The future of the building is under consideration.”

Mr Swinney, the MSP for Perthshire North, told The Courier he is aware of concerns raised about the building – which houses the town’s library.

He said: “It is important that the people of Coupar Angus have clarity over the council’s future plans.

“To that end, I will be writing once more to council officers to seek further information over the town hall’s future.”

No decision made by the council

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Developing an action plan for Coupar Angus is a priority for the council.

“Work on it has been progressing over recent months with consultation taking place with residents, key community groups and services about the needs and opportunities in the town.

“We anticipate having a final version of the action plan ready in the New Year.

“Essential repairs to the heating and roof of Coupar Angus Town Hall have also recently been completed.

“As part of the council’s budget setting process at a time where we require to make significant savings, we are reviewing all our property assets and assessing options for their future use.

“No decisions have been taken to date regarding Coupar Angus Town Hall or any other council building.”