Fears Coupar Angus Town Hall could shut in ‘big blow’ to community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fears Coupar Angus Town Hall could shut in ‘big blow’ to community

By Kieran Webster
December 15 2022, 10.52am
Residents Lynda McGregor, Gary Chambers and Michael Gallagher, and Councillor Hugh Anderson, who want to see Coupar Angus Town Hall saved. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Residents Lynda McGregor, Gary Chambers and Michael Gallagher, and Councillor Hugh Anderson, who want to see Coupar Angus Town Hall saved. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Fears have been raised that Coupar Angus Town Hall may be forced to shut permanently due to a lack of funding.

An estimated £65,000 is needed for repairs to the building’s windows that would allow it to reopen.

But Perth and Kinross Council claims it cannot finance the work.

Emails between MSP John Swinney and the council’s chief maintenance and investment officer revealed the council has “no further funds” to fix the windows.

A campaigner feels it would be a “big blow” to the community if the building – which has been closed on a temporary basis since 2020 – was to close for good.

Campaigner Mike Gallagher showing the rotting window frames. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Michael Gallagher, director of local democracy improvement group Cascade, has joined other residents in calling for the hall to be saved.

He said: “It feels like the council has money to spend on things they want to do and have no interest in towns like Coupar Angus.

“It would be a very big blow to the community if we lose the hall.

‘Towns like ours have been neglected’

“They’ve spent tens of millions on on projects like the Cross Tay Road Link and thousands on Christmas lights.

“The windows haven’t been painted in around 20 years and now the sills are all rotten and need replaced.

“Towns like ours have been neglected.”

Around £65,000 is needed to fix the windows. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In a consultation in 2020, Perth and Kinross Council asked residents about the future of the hall.

More than 90% of the 278 respondents agreed there was a need for a high-quality hall in the town.

Jack Welch, an SNP councillor for the area, says buildings run by the council need to be affordable and sustainable.

Future of Coupar Angus Town Hall ‘under consideration’

He said: “It’s an old building that will require significant further investment in the coming years, and it’s an expensive building to manage.

“If we have a choice between putting extra funding into health and education or finding over £60,000 for windows, it’s a tough decision to make.

“Taxpayers in the area need to see their money being invested in more sustainable buildings.

“The council, like others, is under financial pressure due to rising costs, and we need to find savings.

“The future of the building is under consideration.”

The town hall houses Coupar Angus Library. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Mr Swinney, the MSP for Perthshire North, told The Courier he is aware of concerns raised about the building – which houses the town’s library.

He said: “It is important that the people of Coupar Angus have clarity over the council’s future plans.

“To that end, I will be writing once more to council officers to seek further information over the town hall’s future.”

No decision made by the council

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Developing an action plan for Coupar Angus is a priority for the council.

“Work on it has been progressing over recent months with consultation taking place with residents, key community groups and services about the needs and opportunities in the town.

“We anticipate having a final version of the action plan ready in the New Year.

The town hall is currently shut. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Essential repairs to the heating and roof of Coupar Angus Town Hall have also recently been completed.

“As part of the council’s budget setting process at a time where we require to make significant savings, we are reviewing all our property assets and assessing options for their future use.

“No decisions have been taken to date regarding Coupar Angus Town Hall or any other council building.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner 'devastated' after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Mat Austin wants something done about flooding in Perth.
Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023
2
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.
Sharp drop in Perth and Kinross council evictions as rent arrears top £3 million
Use our interactive map to see how many sex offenders live near you. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth and Kinross map shows how many sex offenders live near you
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented