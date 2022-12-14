Police urge witnesses to come forward after two people injured in A9 crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are urging witnesses to come forward after two people were injured in an A9 crash.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the northbound carriageway, near the Broxden Roundabout, just before 8am on Monday.

The incident – which involved a white Ford Transit van and an articulated HGV – led to the closure of the carriageway for more than two hours.

Two men from the van were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The HGV driver was uninjured.

Appeal for dashcam footage

Constable David Gray of the road policing unit said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the cause of this crash.

“I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist our enquiry to contact us.

“We are also keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists driving on the road around the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 with reference number 0564 of Monday December 12.”