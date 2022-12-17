Inchture schoolboy wins praise for clearing streets of snow and ice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A schoolboy from Inchture won praise for his heroic efforts clearing and gritting pathways to keep his neighbours safe.

Charlie Hay has been braving the cold every day to help grit the local area after school.

The 10-year-old Inchture Primary School pupil has become somewhat of a local celebrity among his neighbours, who are thankful for his efforts.

Snow and ice have caused major disruption across Tayside and Fife, with the Met Office issuing an amber disruption alert earlier on Friday.

It was Charlie himself who decided to start his new after school task, and he is now regularly seen at work across the village with his bucket, shovel and a trolley.

Mum Jodie, 42, said: “He does it himself and is something he did last winter too.

“He was out every night from Sunday to Wednesday by himself and I went with him on Thursday.

“We walked round the whole village, covering Meadowview Drive and Orchard Way.

“He comes in from school and goes straight out.

“He plays Christmas songs on his phone and has a Christmas lamp on his trolley.

“He asked his gran to get him the trolley for his Christmas. The bucket is one we use to wash the car and the shovel was one from the garden.”

Charlie’s efforts have attracted a lot of attention and praise from his local community.

Jodie added: “The reaction has been brilliant. People are stopping and giving him things like sweets and chocolates.

“His friend’s parents have even said they would love to go out and join him.

“I just saw it as something he likes to do and that makes him happy, he isn’t interested in things like an Xbox or Play Station.

“He’s doing a brilliant thing.”

Gritting frustration

Many across Tayside and Fife have been left frustrated about the state of pavements and roads.

While each local authority is responsible for keeping roads and paths safe, they say they need to prioritise main routes like heavily used roads and paths that to hospitals and schools.

Locals are also asked to use grit bins to treat pathways and roads themselves.

