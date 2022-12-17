Police appeal for sneak thief who made off with hundreds of pounds in 50p coins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “sneak thief” has stolen more than £1,000 from a property in Perth – including several hundred pounds in 50p coins.

The theft happened in Gowans Terrace, Perth at around 5pm on December 13.

Police Scotland are appealing for information and believe the suspect would have stood out due to the heavy nature of the coins.

Police: ‘Suspect would have stood out’

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers in Perth are appealing for information following a sneak in theft which occurred around 5pm, Tuesday December 13, at a property in Gowans Terrace, Perth.

“The suspect was disturbed within the property before fleeing out the back door and is believed to have headed back out onto Gowans Terrace.

“The person has got away with over £1,000 in cash including several hundred pounds in 50p coins which would weigh a fair amount and may have stood out to somebody.”

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call 101 quoting reference number CR/120544/22.