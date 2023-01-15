No fines issued for engine idling in Perth and Kinross despite new policy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

No fines have been issued for engine idling in Perth and Kinross, despite a new policy on the issue.

The council introduced a new policy last year giving traffic wardens the power to fine motorists who leave their engine running while stopped.

The policy was agreed in March but almost 10 months on the authority has yet to enforce it and no fines have been issued.

Enforcement will begin this year, following staff training, a spokesperson said.

When the policy was introduced, it was agreed drivers would first be “encouraged” not to idle and only be fined if they do not comply.

It was hoped the policy would reduce pollution in Perth and other busy areas, such as Crieff.

Wardens won’t ‘hunt’ idling drivers

Andrew Parrot, the council’s environment convenor, says the powers are useful but parking wardens will not be “on the hunt” for idling drivers.

He said: “I think people say traffic in Perth is sometimes congested but I think it’s quite free moving and people aren’t stopped and stuck in traffic where they will need to turn their engines off.

“I see it being more intelligence-led and people who are aware of vehicles pumping out fumes, for example business vehicles that are static and running their engines or someone parking and leaving their engine running like taxis.

“I don’t see parking attendants on the hunt for this kind of thing, I don’t think it’s a good use of their time.

“Hopefully no more than a handful of fines are issued and plenty of advice is given.”

Angus Forbes, who was the council’s environment convenor when the policy was introduced, is surprised the legislation has not yet been used.

He said: “I sincerely hope that when Perth and Kinross Council do allow their parking attendants to use it, they will use it with the discretion that was always the plan and not use it to hammer already stretched motorists”

Vehicle idling is already a road traffic crime, subject to fixed penalty notices, but the council policy allows wardens to issue fines.

Anti-idling powers to start in 2023

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council has not yet started enforcing the policy, adding: “It is intended we will start to use these powers during 2023, once all necessary staff training and other arrangements are in place.”