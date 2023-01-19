New Traveller stopover site could be opened in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New Traveller stopover site could be opened in Perth

By Emma Duncan
January 19 2023, 5.15pm
A Traveller camp at the location of the proposed stopover site in North Muirton in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A Traveller camp at the location of the proposed stopover site in North Muirton in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A new stopover site for Travellers could be opened in Perth.

The proposed facility would be on land north of the Food and Drink Park on Arran Road in North Muirton.

It would allow Travellers to stop off on a temporary basis and would provide amenities they do not have access to elsewhere, including a communal room, water supply and refuse areas.

Current arrangements ‘do not meet Traveller needs’

The area has been used by Travellers in the past, but visitors have complained about a lack of facilities and have raised safety concerns.

Perth and Kinross Council says current arrangements – whereby Travellers can stay on council land for up to 28 days – do not meet their needs and add pressure to local services.

The site would be different from the permanent facility at Double Dykes, where Travellers can live on a permanent basis.

The area has been regularly used for temporary Traveller camps. Image Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Councillors will be asked to support the principle of creating the new stopover site next week, though there are no timescales for its opening.

A report by Perth and Kinross Council says about 20 groups of Travellers set up temporary camps in the area each year.

Most stop in Perth and stay for an average of 50 days.

Travellers at the Food and Drink Park in 2017. Image: DC Thomson

A group set up to discuss the issue, including representatives of the Traveller community, found the North Muirton site to be the most appropriate location.

Councillor Tom McEwan, convener of the housing and social wellbeing committee, said: “The council has a duty to provide services for the Gypsy/Traveller community, and we have to balance this with our responsibilities to local communities.

“Unauthorised encampments are not ideal for Gypsy/Travellers and can cause concern in local communities.

No funding identified for proposed new site

“They also require a level of resource from the council so we can support people on these encampments.

“An agreed transient site would meet the needs of Gypsy/Travellers much more effectively, would allow the council and other organisations to provide adequate support and assistance to the Gypsy/Traveller community and also foster better relations with settled communities.

“The committee is only being asked to approve the transient site in principle.

Councillor Tom McEwan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“There is currently no funding identified in our budgets for the infrastructure that would be needed.

“However, it will be useful to have agreement in place so that if money does become available, the project can go ahead. This will prevent any future delays.”

It comes as the Double Dykes site is set for a £4 million upgrade.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

A generic Met Police logo on a police vehicle.
Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect…
Plans for £6m Perth business park near Broxden roundabout featuring Scotland's largest electric and hydrogen car charging station. Image: West Coast Estates.
Perth plans for Scotland’s largest electric car charging station
Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges.
Former SNP Government minister Fergus Ewing 'will eat his hat' if A9 is dualled…
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
The A90 near Inchture.
Disruption on A90 as work near Inchture causes road closures
A crash at the A90 near St Madoes.
A90 reopened between Dundee and Perth after St Madoes crashes
From left, Caroline Cooper, Philip Cooper and Ronnie Hamill at a site next to their homes earmarked for glamping pods.
Perth residents slam plans for 'second-rate theme park' at Murrayshall
2
Councillor Mike Williamson outside the closed RBS branch in Aberfeldy.
Pitlochry needs larger parking spaces to cope with modern cars, says councillor
2

Most Read

1
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will ‘live with tragedy every day’…
2
Waid Academy finds itself at centre of controversy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
3
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
4
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
5
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
6
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
7
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’…
8
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
9
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
10
Levenmouth Swimming Pool & Sports Centre was impacted on Tuesday. Image: Google
Two Fife swimming pools forced to close over ‘contamination’ issue

More from The Courier

McNulty in action for United. Image: SNS
Marc McNulty seals shock United States switch - and joins another former Dundee United…
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of legendary Beano artist from Broughty…
Dundee in lockdown January 2021. Copyright Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Teenager charged over Dundee city centre assault
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Cannabis stalks and upset by world events
Max Gillies has joined Forfar on loan from Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Max Gillies becomes Forfar's 5th January signing as Queen's Park youngster makes Station Park…
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made his Newcastle debut in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cherishes each game as Newcastle United FA Cup star set for…
Lawyer Mike Dailly.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets
A range of dishes are on offer at Udon Thai Street Food in Leven. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
4 best restaurants in Fife to bring your own bottle
To go with story by Deborah Clarke. Waid Academy headteacher writes to parents after violent incidents at the school. Picture shows; Scott Duncan, headteacher, Waid Academy. Waid Academy. Supplied by Linkedin/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Waid Academy head teacher writes to parents to address concerns after violent incidents

Editor's Picks

Most Commented