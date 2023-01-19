New Traveller stopover site could be opened in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new stopover site for Travellers could be opened in Perth.

The proposed facility would be on land north of the Food and Drink Park on Arran Road in North Muirton.

It would allow Travellers to stop off on a temporary basis and would provide amenities they do not have access to elsewhere, including a communal room, water supply and refuse areas.

Current arrangements ‘do not meet Traveller needs’

The area has been used by Travellers in the past, but visitors have complained about a lack of facilities and have raised safety concerns.

Perth and Kinross Council says current arrangements – whereby Travellers can stay on council land for up to 28 days – do not meet their needs and add pressure to local services.

The site would be different from the permanent facility at Double Dykes, where Travellers can live on a permanent basis.

Councillors will be asked to support the principle of creating the new stopover site next week, though there are no timescales for its opening.

A report by Perth and Kinross Council says about 20 groups of Travellers set up temporary camps in the area each year.

Most stop in Perth and stay for an average of 50 days.

A group set up to discuss the issue, including representatives of the Traveller community, found the North Muirton site to be the most appropriate location.

Councillor Tom McEwan, convener of the housing and social wellbeing committee, said: “The council has a duty to provide services for the Gypsy/Traveller community, and we have to balance this with our responsibilities to local communities.

“Unauthorised encampments are not ideal for Gypsy/Travellers and can cause concern in local communities.

No funding identified for proposed new site

“They also require a level of resource from the council so we can support people on these encampments.

“An agreed transient site would meet the needs of Gypsy/Travellers much more effectively, would allow the council and other organisations to provide adequate support and assistance to the Gypsy/Traveller community and also foster better relations with settled communities.

“The committee is only being asked to approve the transient site in principle.

“There is currently no funding identified in our budgets for the infrastructure that would be needed.

“However, it will be useful to have agreement in place so that if money does become available, the project can go ahead. This will prevent any future delays.”

It comes as the Double Dykes site is set for a £4 million upgrade.