Home Sport Football

Max Gillies becomes Forfar’s 5th January signing as Queen’s Park youngster makes Station Park loan switch

By Ewan Smith
January 19 2023, 5.24pm Updated: January 19 2023, 5.26pm
Max Gillies has joined Forfar on loan from Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Max Gillies has joined Forfar on loan from Queen's Park. Image: SNS

Max Gillies has become Forfar’s fifth January transfer signing after agreeing a short-term switch from Championship leaders Queen’s Park.

Max, the son of former Aberdeen and St Mirren star Ricky Gillies, has joined on loan until the end of the season.

He is also following in the footsteps of his uncle Kenny, who starred for Loons in the 1990s.

The defender had been at Peterhead for the first half of the season where he made 14 appearances.

Max Gillies joining thriving Forfar side

But the former St Mirren and Kilmarnock kid has ended his deal there to move to Angus.

 

Forfar have kicked on since the appointment of Ray McKinnon as boss in November.

Four wins in their last five games have seem them propel off the foot of League Two to within a point of the play-offs.

And Forfar have backed McKinnon to make his January moves, using their successful ‘Player Pot’ scheme to fund the transfers.

Max Gillies has joined Ray McKinnon’s side. Image: SNS

