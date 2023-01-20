Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 Inveralmond Roundabout has fully reopened after a gritter overturned on Friday afternoon.

Drivers were warned to expect delays following the incident in Perth as emergency services raced to the scene.

An Amey gritter tipped shortly before 1pm.

Traffic Scotland advised restrictions were in place as lane two at the Inveralmond Roundabout was closed for over six hours.

Motorists using the trunk road were advised to take care and approach with caution.

A spokesman for Amey confirmed there were no serious injuries.

He said:“An Amey gritter vehicle was involved in an incident at Inveralmond Roundabout on the A9 early on Friday afternoon.

“There were no serious injuries and a recovery vehicle has been deployed.”