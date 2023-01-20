St Rule’s Tower: Highest vantage point in St Andrews reopens to public

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visitors to St Andrews can now access the town’s highest vantage point after the reopening of St Rule’s Tower.

The landmark, built in the 11th century, has been temporarily closed to allow for remedial work.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which is responsible for the tower’s upkeep, has now completed repairs to masonry – which it says has been damaged by climate change.

Inspections at sites across Scotland

Last summer, part of the site was reopened to visitors with a route through to St Andrews Cathedral – allowing access to the graves of famous golfers including Old and Young Tom Morris.

There had been concern the site would remain closed as golf fans flocked to the town for the 150th Open Championship.

St Rule’s Tower is the latest landmark to reopen following inspections at 25 HES sites across the country since May, with a further 13 due for completion by spring.

Craig Mearns, director of operations at HES, said: “We know how important it is to be able to offer visitors the opportunity to visit and engage with these historical sites and are working as quickly as we can to carry out these necessary inspections.

“It’s wonderful to open these doors and to know that visitors will once again be able to look out across St Andrews from the highest point in the town.”

St Rule’s Tower is open from Friday to Sunday, 10am-4pm, from January 20.