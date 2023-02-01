Alyth development refused because affordable housing ‘tossed to one side’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee has turned down a proposal for Alyth because affordable housing would have been built on the edge of the development.

Applicant David Barbour submitted plans to build 20 houses on land 70 metres east of 3 Losset Park, Losset Road, Alyth.

Planning officers had recommended the planning and placemaking committee approve the plans, which received nine objections, including one from Alyth Community Council.

Some of the objections related to road safety, sewer capacity, impact on local services and the loss of open space/agricultural land.

Bailie Mike Williamson raised concerns over the layout.

He said: “It appears – looking at the houses at the way they are laid out – that the affordable houses are stuck on the edge rather than integrated into the scheme.”

Building standards and development management service manager Kristian Smith said the situation of the affordable houses was “ideal”.

Houses ‘aren’t fully integrated’

Asked if officers were satisfied there was “reasonable” access to healthcare, Mr Smith said NHS Tayside had been consulted when the latest local development plan was drawn up and raised no concerns then.

Perth and Kinross Council’s flooding team imposed a planning condition that work would not start until a detailed drainage system had been submitted and agreed by PKC in consultation with Sepa (Scottish Environment Protection Agency).

Bailie Mike Williamson moved to refuse the application saying he was uncomfortable with the affordable housing being “tossed to one side”.

The SNP councillor said: “I’m uncomfortable with the site layout and with regard to the affordable housing which has been tossed to one side at the expense of better provision.”

He added: “The houses aren’t being fully integrated.”

Refusal by just one vote

The Highland Perthshire councillor put forward an amendment to refuse the application on the grounds “the design and location of the affordable housing were not integrated with and interdistinguishable from the other houses in the development”.

This was seconded by Conservative councillor Angus Forbes

Bailie Claire McLaren moved to approve the plans.

The Strathtay Liberal Democrat councillor said: “Throughout Perth and Kinross we are achieving a strong target of affordable housing.

“There is a need for housing to support communities and services whether it be affordable or otherwise. I’m happy to support the motion with the conditions.”

This was seconded by convener Ian Massie.

Councillors voted by seven votes to six to refuse the plans.