Grove Academy dad’s frustration at ‘delay’ in dealing with bullying of daughters

A dad of two girls said to be have been bullied at Grove Academy has spoken of his frustration at the time taken to deal with incidents.

The parent claims his youngest daughter, in S1, was told to “go and kill herself” by another girl.

She was also threatened by a boy, who the father claims has bullied at least three other pupils at the Dundee school.

His older daughter was moved class away from her friends to separate her from a pupil targeting her.

When incidents are reported, the dad said how they are dealt with – often involving communication between several members of staff – means it can take some time to see action.

And he fears Grove and other schools hope that problems will “just go away”.

For a pupil that is getting bullied a week is long time.” Grove Academy parent

Like many other parents we have spoken to since horrifying video emerged of a schoolgirl’s classroom assault in Waid Academy, Fife, the father asked to remain anonymous for fear his daughters may be targeted further.

He recently had a “positive” meeting with school staff but added: “There just seems to be such a time between it getting reported and something happening.

“For a pupil that is getting bullied, a week is long time.

“There seems to be a culture in schools – we feel this and so do other parents we’ve spoken to – that schools almost hope it just goes away.

“They hope it will fizzle out in a couple of months and it just doesn’t do that.”

In the months since his youngest daughter started high school, the dad says saw her change dramatically from an eager primary school pupil who would have to be persuaded to stay at home if she was ill to one keen to stay at home.

He said: “The difference in her is heart-breaking.

“She used to be up and ready for school before we knew it. Now she’s hanging about the house in the morning not wanting to go.

“She came home early the other day feeling ill, which is so unlike her.

“It’s the stress and the anxiety. She’s going to school everyday not knowing if she’s going to have a good day or if she will be followed around and targeted.”

Grove Academy bullying statistics

According to figures we obtained Grove Academy reported eight bullying incidents last year.

Dundee City Council said schools take all allegations of bullying extremely seriously and will thoroughly investigate any incidents.

A spokesperson said: “Families are involved in the process and appropriate action will be taken where necessary.

“This can sometimes be a complex and time-consuming process but is always completed as quickly as possible.

“All schools in Dundee have developed their own anti-bullying policy based around the detailed city-wide anti-bullying guidelines.”

Pupils concerned about bullying can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or online.

The NSPCC can advise parents on what to do if their child has bullied someone.