Grove Academy dad’s frustration at ‘delay’ in dealing with bullying of daughters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Grove Academy dad’s frustration at ‘delay’ in dealing with bullying of daughters

By Cheryl Peebles
February 1 2023, 11.40am
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A dad of two girls said to be have been bullied at Grove Academy has spoken of his frustration at the time taken to deal with incidents.

The parent claims his youngest daughter, in S1, was told to “go and kill herself” by another girl.

She was also threatened by a boy, who the father claims has bullied at least three other pupils at the Dundee school.

His older daughter was moved class away from her friends to separate her from a pupil targeting her.

When incidents are reported, the dad said how they are dealt with – often involving communication between several members of staff – means it can take some time to see action.

And he fears Grove and other schools hope that problems will “just go away”.

For a pupil that is getting bullied a week is long time.”

Grove Academy parent

Like many other parents we have spoken to since horrifying video emerged of a schoolgirl’s classroom assault in Waid Academy, Fife, the father asked to remain anonymous for fear his daughters may be targeted further.

He recently had a “positive” meeting with school staff but added: “There just seems to be such a time between it getting reported and something happening.

“For a pupil that is getting bullied, a week is long time.

“There seems to be a culture in schools – we feel this and so do other parents we’ve spoken to – that schools almost hope it just goes away.

“They hope it will fizzle out in a couple of months and it just doesn’t do that.”

In the months since his youngest daughter started high school, the dad says saw her change dramatically from an eager primary school pupil who would have to be persuaded to stay at home if she was ill to one keen to stay at home.

He said: “The difference in her is heart-breaking.

“She used to be up and ready for school before we knew it. Now she’s hanging about the house in the morning not wanting to go.

“She came home early the other day feeling ill, which is so unlike her.

“It’s the stress and the anxiety. She’s going to school everyday not knowing if she’s going to have a good day or if she will be followed around and targeted.”

Grove Academy bullying statistics

According to figures we obtained Grove Academy reported eight bullying incidents last year.

Dundee City Council said schools take all allegations of bullying extremely seriously and will thoroughly investigate any incidents.

A spokesperson said: “Families are involved in the process and appropriate action will be taken where necessary.

“This can sometimes be a complex and time-consuming process but is always completed as quickly as possible.

“All schools in Dundee have developed their own anti-bullying policy based around the detailed city-wide anti-bullying guidelines.”

  • Pupils concerned about bullying can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or online.
  • The NSPCC can advise parents on what to do if their child has bullied someone.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Perth Grammar
Mum home schooling son after Perth Grammar bullying and attacks
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would 'end up on the…
Two children holding essays for Claypotts Castle Reasons to Write event.
Hear Claypotts Castle schoolchildren read their Reasons to Write pieces
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy.
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
Kaylynn Donald and her mother Vicky.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I broke my wrist taking on a school bully - why do…
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries.
Pounds for Primaries 2023: Help your local school win cash from the Evening Telegraph's…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer…
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Our best pictures from Dundee schools athletics festival
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
2

Most Read

1
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel taking legal action against owner
3
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Troon Avenue murder trial told victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and hammer
4
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Broughty Ferry lollipop lady and Carnoustie friend set to appear on Bargain Hunt
5
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being assaulted by man in Dundee
6
Rosyth resident Mary MacLeod at her grandparents' grave. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife woman distraught after three-month fight with funeral director over headstone error
7
small boy looking at laptop.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I fear for kids getting sex education from online porn
8
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the…
9
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
5 major questions posed by Dundee United’s deadline day damp squib
10
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s

More from The Courier

Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Liam Fox on 'Asghar Out' protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United's transfer window
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone got win at Motherwell with best 90 minute display of the season,…
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side produce their most complete performance of…
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee United fans in 'Asghar Out' protest as timid Tangerines go bottom with Kilmarnock…
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Homes and Carnoustie Leisure Centre evacuated due to gas leak
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Wednesday court round-up — Footballer on a high and head stamp thugs
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers
2
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Angus Council financial health placed on critical list ahead of new budget
Grove Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Workers including Dundee firefighters protest against 'anti-union agenda'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented