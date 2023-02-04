Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

By Neil Henderson
February 4 2023, 11.37am Updated: February 4 2023, 4.01pm
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.

Police are searching for a man reported to have been acting aggressively towards a number of people in Perth on Friday night.

The incidents happened at around 11.30pm with police called by several members of the public concerned about the behaviour of a man in Rannoch Road.

He is described as white, about 6ft tall with a ginger beard and wearing a knee-length dark parka jacket with the fur-lined hood up and dark trousers.

Police investigating the incidents say the man aggressively approached passers-by before walking off.

Man approached a number of people

He was also seen in Campsie Road and Tweedsmuir Road.

Constable Neil Munro, Perth Police Station, said: “We have spoken to a number of witnesses regarding this incident but are keen to hear from the occupant of a white car, believed to be a Skoda, which was parked outside a supermarket on Rannoch Road at the time, as they may have information that could help our investigation.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or was in the vicinity at the time is urged to contact police.

Information can be passed to officers via 101, quoting incident reference number 4351 February 3. when calling.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

