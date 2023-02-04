Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are searching for a man reported to have been acting aggressively towards a number of people in Perth on Friday night.

The incidents happened at around 11.30pm with police called by several members of the public concerned about the behaviour of a man in Rannoch Road.

He is described as white, about 6ft tall with a ginger beard and wearing a knee-length dark parka jacket with the fur-lined hood up and dark trousers.

Police investigating the incidents say the man aggressively approached passers-by before walking off.

Man approached a number of people

He was also seen in Campsie Road and Tweedsmuir Road.

Constable Neil Munro, Perth Police Station, said: “We have spoken to a number of witnesses regarding this incident but are keen to hear from the occupant of a white car, believed to be a Skoda, which was parked outside a supermarket on Rannoch Road at the time, as they may have information that could help our investigation.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or was in the vicinity at the time is urged to contact police.

Information can be passed to officers via 101, quoting incident reference number 4351 February 3. when calling.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.