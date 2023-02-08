Pair mark 40 years behind the microphone at Hospital Radio Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pair mark 40 years behind the microphone at Hospital Radio Perth

By Chloe Burrell
February 8 2023, 5.52am
Brian Whyte and John Watson of Hospital Radio Perth. Image: John Watson.
Brian Whyte and John Watson of Hospital Radio Perth. Image: John Watson.

Two dedicated members of Hospital Radio in Perth have each racked up 40 years of being behind the microphone, becoming veterans of volunteer radio.

Broadcasting each week, Brian Whyte and John Watson have played several requests in their time.

Brian began broadcasting with Grampian Hospital Radio in 1982 while employed as a firefighter in Aberdeen.

When he moved to the Fair City back in 2008, it seemed only natural for him to grab a spot at Hospital Radio Perth located at Perth Royal Infirmary (PRI).

He said: “I’ve served on the management committee and presented every style of programme over the years, from requests to a specialist classical music show.

“In recent weeks I’ve launched Whyte’s, Camera, Action, two hours of music from stage and screen. I can’t believe it’s 40 years, I’ve really enjoyed every minute of it.”

Station of the year on four occasions

John Watson, who is a retired police officer, initially joined Victoria Radio Network in Kirkcaldy in 1982 before helping to set up Hospital Radio Perth in the late 1980s.

He’s served more than 30 years as chairman at Perth, during which time the station has been named UK station of the year on four occasions and won more than 30 national accolades.

He spent nine years as a trustee of the Hospital Broadcasting Association, including two years as its chief executive.

Like Brian, he has presented a range of programmes, from flagship request shows to Celtic music and football commentary from McDiarmid Park, the home of St Johnstone.

“It’s a big part of my life,” said John.

“I’m in with the bricks at PRI, I’m sure half the staff think I’m employed there!

“We try to bring a bit of cheer to those who may be lonely or apprehensive and it’s great to see what a piece of music can do to revive memories and brighten mood.”

Century of broadcasting

Hospital radio across the UK celebrates 100 years of broadcasting this year, with this being celebrated by the 250 stations up and down the country.

Meanwhile in Perth, John has issued an urgent appeal for new members, with numbers dwindling since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those interested in a role within Hospital Radio Perth can contact John at chairman@hrperth.co.uk.

