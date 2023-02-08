Pair mark 40 years behind the microphone at Hospital Radio Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two dedicated members of Hospital Radio in Perth have each racked up 40 years of being behind the microphone, becoming veterans of volunteer radio.

Broadcasting each week, Brian Whyte and John Watson have played several requests in their time.

Brian began broadcasting with Grampian Hospital Radio in 1982 while employed as a firefighter in Aberdeen.

When he moved to the Fair City back in 2008, it seemed only natural for him to grab a spot at Hospital Radio Perth located at Perth Royal Infirmary (PRI).

He said: “I’ve served on the management committee and presented every style of programme over the years, from requests to a specialist classical music show.

“In recent weeks I’ve launched Whyte’s, Camera, Action, two hours of music from stage and screen. I can’t believe it’s 40 years, I’ve really enjoyed every minute of it.”

Station of the year on four occasions

John Watson, who is a retired police officer, initially joined Victoria Radio Network in Kirkcaldy in 1982 before helping to set up Hospital Radio Perth in the late 1980s.

He’s served more than 30 years as chairman at Perth, during which time the station has been named UK station of the year on four occasions and won more than 30 national accolades.

He spent nine years as a trustee of the Hospital Broadcasting Association, including two years as its chief executive.

Like Brian, he has presented a range of programmes, from flagship request shows to Celtic music and football commentary from McDiarmid Park, the home of St Johnstone.

“It’s a big part of my life,” said John.

“I’m in with the bricks at PRI, I’m sure half the staff think I’m employed there!

“We try to bring a bit of cheer to those who may be lonely or apprehensive and it’s great to see what a piece of music can do to revive memories and brighten mood.”

Century of broadcasting

Hospital radio across the UK celebrates 100 years of broadcasting this year, with this being celebrated by the 250 stations up and down the country.

Meanwhile in Perth, John has issued an urgent appeal for new members, with numbers dwindling since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those interested in a role within Hospital Radio Perth can contact John at chairman@hrperth.co.uk.