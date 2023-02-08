Bogus gardener scams elderly woman in Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Perth & Kinross

Bogus gardener scams elderly woman in Kinross

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 8 2023, 3.48pm Updated: February 8 2023, 3.49pm
Lomond Mews in Kinross. Image: Google Maps
Lomond Mews in Kinross. Image: Google Maps

A woman in her 80s has been targeted by a bogus workman in Kinross.

The man went to the door of the elderly woman in Lomond Mews, Kinross, and claimed to be working as a gardener for the local church.

He convinced her to let him use her toilet then took money for her for gardening, which was never done.

The church and businesses nearby said they do not know the man, thought to be in his 50s.

Bogus workman took money from Kinross pensioner

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are currently investigating a bogus workman / confidence scammer incident which occurred in Lomond Mews, Kinross, about 10.45am on Friday.

“A male described as about 50 years of age, 5ft 10, thinning grey hair who was wearing a pale grey sweatshirt and blue jeans attended at the home address of a lady in her 80s.

“He managed to convince her to allow him to use her bathroom, then claimed to be a gardener doing work for a nearby church and other businesses, and obtained money from her for gardening services which he did not provide.

“Checks with the church and businesses showed he was not known to them.”

Police guidance on cold-callers

The spokesman said police would like to hear from anyone in the area who has had this person attend at their door or attempt to obtain money for services, or gain entry to their property.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or speak to any police officer. Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Reference number is incident 1111 of February 3.

The spokesman added: “If you are door-stepped or cold-called by any person, it is not rude or impolite to say “no thanks” and close the door.

“Any legitimate business person will have identification with them, and will not be offended if asked to leave.”

