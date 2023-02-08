Bogus gardener scams elderly woman in Kinross

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman in her 80s has been targeted by a bogus workman in Kinross.

The man went to the door of the elderly woman in Lomond Mews, Kinross, and claimed to be working as a gardener for the local church.

He convinced her to let him use her toilet then took money for her for gardening, which was never done.

The church and businesses nearby said they do not know the man, thought to be in his 50s.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are currently investigating a bogus workman / confidence scammer incident which occurred in Lomond Mews, Kinross, about 10.45am on Friday.

“A male described as about 50 years of age, 5ft 10, thinning grey hair who was wearing a pale grey sweatshirt and blue jeans attended at the home address of a lady in her 80s.

“He managed to convince her to allow him to use her bathroom, then claimed to be a gardener doing work for a nearby church and other businesses, and obtained money from her for gardening services which he did not provide.

“Checks with the church and businesses showed he was not known to them.”

Police guidance on cold-callers

The spokesman said police would like to hear from anyone in the area who has had this person attend at their door or attempt to obtain money for services, or gain entry to their property.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or speak to any police officer. Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Reference number is incident 1111 of February 3.

The spokesman added: “If you are door-stepped or cold-called by any person, it is not rude or impolite to say “no thanks” and close the door.

“Any legitimate business person will have identification with them, and will not be offended if asked to leave.”