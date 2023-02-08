Andrew Steeves reflects on 300+ games for Montrose after fearing senior career could end at 21

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andrews Steeves is on course for a testimonial at Montrose after racking up over 300 games in eight years at Links Park.

But the ex-St Johnstone defender admits he feared his career in senior football was over before it got off the ground.

Steeves came through the ranks at McDiarmid Park and was a regular in the first team squad from the age of 16.

He then fell down the pecking order with the arrival of Callum Davidson, Tam Scobbie and Brian Easton.

Steeves headed to Forfar but after an injury-hit spell at Station Park he worried his time in the senior game would come to an abrupt halt at 21.

But a loan spell at Montrose, in which he helped them survive a pyramid play-off, set him on the path to an almost ever-present eight years at Links Park.

“After I left St Johnstone my career initially went a bit wild,” said Steeves, who has made 306 appearances for Montrose.

“I went to Forfar, started five games then had back-to-back injuries that kept me out for eight weeks and 12 weeks.

“Then I found I couldn’t get a game.

“I’d gone from breaking into the St Johnstone first team squad at 16 to struggling to make the grade in League One.

“It was a worrying time. I genuinely started to worry if I’d have a career in senior football.

“I’ve seen guys who have been highly-rated and hot off the press at 16 unable to fulfil that potential. Some have dropped out of the senior game.

“But even though I feared the worst, I didn’t want it to happen to me.

“I was sent on loan to Montrose and it was the best move I ever made.

Andrew Steeves reflects on 300 Montrose games

STEEVES CELEBRATES 300 GAMES WITH CONTRACT EXTENSION Andy Steeves enjoyed a double celebration recently, reaching the impressive milestone of 300 appearances for Montrose as well as agreeing a further 2 year contract extension, keeping him at the Club until the summer of 2025. pic.twitter.com/M8tCKkFLKS — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) December 28, 2022

“When I made my 300th appearance I took time to look back at how far both I and the club have come.

“We were at the bottom of League Two when I made my debut. A few games later I played both legs of our pyramid play-off.

“The turnaround since has been remarkable. Montrose is a completely different club.

“We’ve been established in League One for a number of years and have regularly challenged for the play-offs to the Championship.”

STEEVES REACHES 250TH APPEARANCE FOR MIGHTY MO



Andrew Steeves has reached the impressive milestone of 250 appearances for Montrose FC, becoming the fourth member of the current squad to do so. pic.twitter.com/Ckln8eTBnt — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) February 24, 2022

Steeves is one of five current Montrose stars to have racked up over 200 games for the club.

Terry Masson tops the list on 402 games, with Graham Webster (315), Paul Watson (307) and Steeves (306) not far behind.

“It’s quite unique at Montrose,” added Steeves who has a deal until 2025.

“There aren’t many clubs at part-time level where there is so much stability. We have potentially four back-to-back testimonials coming up.

“When we look back at this period in years to come we’ll do it with pride. It’s one of the most successful in the club’s history.

“But hopefully in ten years’ time the club will continue to go from strength-to-strength.”