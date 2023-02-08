Andrew Steeves reflects on 300+ games for Montrose after fearing senior career could end at 21

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andrew Steeves reflects on 300+ games for Montrose after fearing senior career could end at 21

By Ewan Smith
February 8 2023, 3.49pm Updated: February 8 2023, 5.36pm
Andrew Steeves has been a Montrose mainstay for eight years. Image: SNS
Andrew Steeves has been a Montrose mainstay for eight years. Image: SNS

Andrews Steeves is on course for a testimonial at Montrose after racking up over 300 games in eight years at Links Park.

But the ex-St Johnstone defender admits he feared his career in senior football was over before it got off the ground.

Steeves came through the ranks at McDiarmid Park and was a regular in the first team squad from the age of 16.

He then fell down the pecking order with the arrival of Callum Davidson, Tam Scobbie and Brian Easton.

Steeves headed to Forfar but after an injury-hit spell at Station Park he worried his time in the senior game would come to an abrupt halt at 21.

Andrew Steeves began his career at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

But a loan spell at Montrose, in which he helped them survive a pyramid play-off, set him on the path to an almost ever-present eight years at Links Park.

“After I left St Johnstone my career initially went a bit wild,” said Steeves, who has made 306 appearances for Montrose.

“I went to Forfar, started five games then had back-to-back injuries that kept me out for eight weeks and 12 weeks.

“Then I found I couldn’t get a game.

Andrew Steeves found his spell at Forfar hampered by injury. Image: SNS

“I’d gone from breaking into the St Johnstone first team squad at 16 to struggling to make the grade in League One.

“It was a worrying time. I genuinely started to worry if I’d have a career in senior football.

“I’ve seen guys who have been highly-rated and hot off the press at 16 unable to fulfil that potential. Some have dropped out of the senior game.

“But even though I feared the worst, I didn’t want it to happen to me.

“I was sent on loan to Montrose and it was the best move I ever made.

Andrew Steeves reflects on 300 Montrose games

“When I made my 300th appearance I took time to look back at how far both I and the club have come.

“We were at the bottom of League Two when I made my debut. A few games later I played both legs of our pyramid play-off.

“The turnaround since has been remarkable. Montrose is a completely different club.

“We’ve been established in League One for a number of years and have regularly challenged for the play-offs to the Championship.”

Steeves is one of five current Montrose stars to have racked up over 200 games for the club.

Terry Masson tops the list on 402 games, with Graham Webster (315), Paul Watson (307) and Steeves (306) not far behind.

“It’s quite unique at Montrose,” added Steeves who has a deal until 2025.

“There aren’t many clubs at part-time level where there is so much stability. We have potentially four back-to-back testimonials coming up.

“When we look back at this period in years to come we’ll do it with pride. It’s one of the most successful in the club’s history.

“But hopefully in ten years’ time the club will continue to go from strength-to-strength.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
