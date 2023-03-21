Warning of delays during A9 roadworks near Pitlochry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Warning of delays during A9 roadworks near Pitlochry

By Neil Henderson
March 21 2023, 8.48am
The A9 near Pitlochry. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are facing nearly a fortnight of delays during roadworks on the A9 near Pitlochry.

Resurfacing works are taking place on a 1.7km stretch between Dunfallandy and Loch Faskally.

The works are set to start on Sunday (March 26) and will take place between 7pm and 6am each night.

They are due to be completed by Saturday April 8.

No works are planned on Friday and Saturday nights.

What restrictions will be in place during A9 roadworks?

A 10mph convoy system, lane closures and temporary traffic lights will be installed on the road.

The A9 will be open as normal outside working hours but a 30mph speed restriction will be in place due to traffic running over a temporary surface.

Contractor Bear Scotland says there will be some delays as a result of the works.

It comes as drivers are facing disruption further south on the A9, during the construction of a new flyover between Inveralmond roundabout and Luncarty – with these works set to begin in April.

