Warning of delays during A9 roadworks near Pitlochry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers are facing nearly a fortnight of delays during roadworks on the A9 near Pitlochry.

Resurfacing works are taking place on a 1.7km stretch between Dunfallandy and Loch Faskally.

The works are set to start on Sunday (March 26) and will take place between 7pm and 6am each night.

They are due to be completed by Saturday April 8.

No works are planned on Friday and Saturday nights.

What restrictions will be in place during A9 roadworks?

A 10mph convoy system, lane closures and temporary traffic lights will be installed on the road.

The A9 will be open as normal outside working hours but a 30mph speed restriction will be in place due to traffic running over a temporary surface.

Contractor Bear Scotland says there will be some delays as a result of the works.

It comes as drivers are facing disruption further south on the A9, during the construction of a new flyover between Inveralmond roundabout and Luncarty – with these works set to begin in April.