Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years to live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years to live

Anne Lindsay was diagnosed with terminal cancer in March.

By Kieran Webster
Anne and her kids at the beach. Image: Anne Lindsay
Anne and her kids at the beach. Image: Anne Lindsay

A mum of three from Perthshire says surgery abroad is her only chance of surviving cancer.

Anne Lindsay, 32, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in March and told she has a maximum of two years to live.

Her only hope of survival is to seek treatment privately as she needs a liver transplant, bowel removal, and immunotherapy.

‘I’m not ready for this’

In January, Anne, who also suffers autoimmune hepatitis, began getting severe cramps down her right side and her GP referred her to a gastroenterologist.

She told The Courier: “He didn’t think the problem was in my liver but something in my pancreas or gall bladder.

“At that point he booked me for a CT scan and sent me home, but it was clear.”

Anne, who lives with her partner Matthew and her three daughters, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in March after her pain got worse and she began passing blood.

Anne with her kids at home around Christmas. Image: Anne Lindsay.

She received multiple tests including two colonoscopy’s, two CT scans and a MRI scan, which eventually led to the discovery of her cancer.

Describing the moment she was given her diagnosis, Anne said: “The morning before I was told, it felt like they were avoiding me, when my partner got to the hospital they took us to another room.

“As soon as I got into the room I cried straight away – I just knew what they were going to say.

“I thought I’m only 32, I’m not ready for this.”

Ninewells Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.

Anne’s results showed two tumours in her bowel, one of which a 21cm and cancerous. The disease had also spread to her liver.

She was offered chemotherapy, but medics say she will only survive for around two years.

In 2019, Anne, who has been unable to work due to health problems, was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis and has received multiple scans and tests, but cancer was never detected.

For the last two years, she had been trying to get on a liver transplant waiting list but was told her condition was not severe enough.

Bid to raise money for treatment

She said: “I was told they would only consider putting me on the transplant list if they felt it was totally necessary.”

Now, her only hope of getting better is to seek specialist treatment unavailable on the NHS.

Anne at the park with her kids. Image: Anne Lindsay

Anne has looked at options in New York, Amsterdam, Germany and London to get immunotherapy, a liver transplant and her bowel removed.

She is trying to raise £250,000 to go towards her treatment costs.

Anne said: “The surgery would cost more than £250,000 but it would be a big slice of it.

“The liver transplant alone would cost around £80,000.

Anne and her kids at the beach. Image: Anne Lindsay.

“Members of my family are also helping me along the way and giving anything they can.

“I’ve already had a hospital in Germany say they would try and treat me, but I’d have to stay over there for four months.

“I don’t want to just prolong my life, I’ve got far too much to lose.”

‘I would live every single day on earth like it’s my last’

Anne’s daughters, aged six, 11 and 14, know she has cancer but don’t know the prognosis.

Anne added: “I have a really really close bond with my daughters.

“The thought of telling them is just unbearable.”

Currently, Anne’s fundraiser is sitting at nearly £20,000 after being set up at the end of March and is “grateful” for the support.

Anne is grateful for the support so far. Image: Anne Lindsay.

She said: “I’ve been through so much in such a short time.

“It’s been one thing after another, and it can make you feel really alone.

“I’m grateful people out there are willing to help and understand the situation.

“I would live every single day on earth like it’s my last if I get this surgery.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

The facilities would be built to the west of the existing Broxden services. Image: Google Street View
Second drive-thru cafe and restaurant bid for Broxden in Perth
Post Thumbnail
Missing girl, 12, from Kinross may have travelled to Dunfermline
Loch of the Lowes Osprey Blue NCO laid her first egg of the season on Tuesday. Image: Scottish Wildlife Trust
WATCH: First osprey egg of the season sets up cracking Easter at Loch of…
The A9 near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Man, 59, charged after Perthshire A9 crash leaves two teenagers in hospital
Perth ScotRail trains
Perth's railway and bus stations may finally be integrated
Paula Airzee with her partner, Reece Rodger. Image Paula Airzee / DC Thomson.
Partner of missing Fife camper Reece Rodger says family 'broken' by father of two's…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Woman attacked by dog in Perth Picture shows; Milne Street . Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Woman, 49, hospitalised after Perth dog attack
CR0041911 - Cheryl Peebles Story - Scottish Ballet is working with pupils at Perth Academy on a programme celebrating diversity - Picture shows, left to right, Lucy May Wilson (Scottish Ballet), pupils Miky Fink and Eoin Robertson, with Miki Lee Dale (Scottish Ballet), and pupils Sophia Marschall and Miah Lackie, alongside Taylor Han (Scottish Ballet) - Perth Academy, Murray Place, Perth - Thursday 30th March 2023 Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How Perth Academy is using dance to tackle transphobia, racism and bigotry with Scottish…
The A9 near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Two people hospitalised and hour-long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours

Most Read

1
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court
2
Lee Fraser (right) is to take legal action against Police Scotland over his 2021 arrest (left).
Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog
3
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee…
4
Dundee boxer Brandon Dodds. Image: Brandon Dodds.
Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight
5
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Robber’s phone and decorator banned
6
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn’t need to die and should never have been in…
3
7
‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor
12
8
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid
Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms
9
Kris Miller, Courier, 19/10/13. Picture today shows the exterior of Gate Church International for story about the award of a green space grant for the church.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
2

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray wants to rid of 'little bit of entitlement' hampering Raith Rovers' season
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries
Goodwin has endured injury issues among his Dundee United squad. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day
Benny Ashley-Seal scored the winner. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments and player ratings as promotion playoff bid…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Emergency services called to A92 Picture shows; A92. A92 Fife . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 04/04/2023
Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath
Andy Kirk has signed a new deal with Brechin. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Good times at Dundee - and chance of fan rep on club…
Former Second World War pilot and Mearns farmer Bill Innes.
Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99
There will be dancing once again at this year's Anstruther Harbour Festival. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival

Editor's Picks

Most Commented