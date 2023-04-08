Blair Atholl head teacher given top Scouts Scotland role will lose title to attract volunteers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Blair Atholl head teacher given top Scouts Scotland role will lose title to attract volunteers

Barry Donald-Hewitt will juggle the new role with his position as head teacher of Blair Atholl and Logierait primary schools.

By Stephen Eighteen
Barry Donald-Hewitt, will become Scouts Scotland's chief commissioner on September 1 2023. Image: Barry Donald-Hewitt.
Barry Donald-Hewitt, will become Scouts Scotland's chief commissioner on September 1 2023. Image: Barry Donald-Hewitt.

A school head teacher in Highland Perthshire will lose the title of the top Scouts Scotland role he has been given.

Barry Donald-Hewitt, 42, will begin his position as the organisation’s chief commissioner on September 1.

The role is voluntary, which means he will remain in his existing post as the head teacher of Blair Atholl and Logierait primary schools.

One of Barry’s key aims is to increase volunteering in the Scouts movement, which he hopes can be partly achieved by stripping the word ‘commissioner’ from his own job title.

The term is disappearing across scouting in Scotland and he is fully behind the idea.

Barry (far left) with a group of scouting volunteers in Braemar. Image: Barry Donald-Hewitt.

“We have never recruited enough adult volunteers,” he said.

“Bar the pandemic we have always had waiting lists of young people who want scouting – that’s never been the issue.

“We need to focus on getting more adult volunteers.

“One of the things we can do is demystify some of the terms.

“My role is chief commissioner but we aren’t going to use the word commissioner that much longer in scouting.

“It will be called lead volunteer, or something like that.

“The word doesn’t mean much to people.

“We recognise that it can also be intimidating so I will be the last chief commissioner using that word in Scotland and that’s a piece of work that is live at the minute.”

In this article Barry reveals his other plans for the role and how the new position will affect his current commitments in the Pitlochry and Blair Atholl area.

Pitlochry the ideal place to live

Barry was raised in Leeds by mother Sharon Kerr, who grew up in the Northern Irish town of Carrickfergus, and his Scottish father Martin Hewitt.

Holidays were often spent north of the border in Jedburgh, where Martin grew up.

Barry graduated from Cumbria University with a degree in outdoor education before, in 2005, moving to Edinburgh where he forged a career in teaching.

He taught outdoor education in several of the city’s schools before becoming depute and then acting head teacher of Wester Hailes Primary School.

In November 2020 he took over at Blair Atholl and Logierait primary schools.

Even before arriving he had fond memories of the area from attending the Blair Atholl International Jamborette, which takes place biannually in July.

The event, next held in 2024, brings together 1,000 teenage scouts from across the world.

The international scout jamborette in 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We wanted a place to grow up as a family and where my little boy can play with friends locally,” said Barry, whose husband Ross is a nursery teacher in Auchterarder.

“Knowing Pitlochry well we felt it was a place we would like to be and it has proven that. We love it up here.”

Scouts off to Switzerland for ice adventures

Since joining the Scouts at the age of six Barry has held various positions at section, district and Scotland levels.

His current role is leading Pitlochry’s explorer Scouts section, which is open to all 14 to 18 year olds.

Barry with young people in Switzerland. Image: Barry Donald-Hewitt.

“When I started in late 2020 there were two young people and now have eight young people coming on a weekly basis,” Barry said.

“We provide a place to come and relax and make friendships while offering a varied programme around adventures and skills such as swimming and kayaking.

“Rami Cohen, the other scout leader, owns The Bakery Pitlochry and the other week we went there and made hot cross buns.

“This summer we are going to the international scout centre in Switzerland and going glacier walking, ice climbing and mountain biking.”

Scouting ‘changing with the times’

Such a programme of events surprises people, says Barry.

The 42 year has led numerous activity campa. Image: Barry Donald-Hewitt.

“We have tried really hard to update our programme to be more relevant,” he said.

“Its called a scouting movement because it continues to change with the times.

“This includes being more inclusive – we welcome people of all faiths and none, and those with protected characteristics.

“We also ensure that our programme stays relevant to young people but too often we don’t communicate this.

“We want young people to lead scouting more. The key voice leading the movement belongs to them and as adults we are there to support them.

“If you are leading something like explorer scouts they will vote with their feet – if you don’t do something that they want to do then they won’t turn up.

“People have a perception of scouting that has built up.

“And maybe we need to be a bit better at shouting about what scouting is and what impact it has.”

New approach to attract volunteers

Across Scotland there are 35,000 Scouts who are served by 11,000 adult volunteers.

Attracting more volunteers requires more than just changing terminology, as Barry explains.

In his new role Barry (centre) will work closely with Gordon Robertson, volunteer trustee chair of board at Scouts Scotland (left), and Graham Luke, chief executive of Scouts Scotland.. Image: Scouts Scotland.

“We need to change our approach to look at what people can give rather than what we want,” he said.

“Maybe in the past we have been inflexible.

“Now, if people can only give one weekend or an evening once a month then that’s great.

“It’s about encouraging adults who want to give their time to do that.”

Replacement Pitlochry leader wanted

While Barry will continue working as a head teacher, he will leave his current role at Pitlochry Scouts once he is up and running as the chief commissioner.

Barry teaching in Cambodia. Image: Barry Donald-Hewitt.

“I have been given a three-year appointment and I will stay for maybe five years before going back to be an explorer leader at Pitlochry.

“I will be stepping down from my position in Pitlochry so they will be looking for another explorer scout leader to join Rami.

“I only have a certain amount of time to give and I want to give this national role my best.

“But I will still be involved and help out occasionally. After all, my son goes there.

“My passion is working with children and young people and this strategic role is a great chance to give more children the same opportunities I had in scouting.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Fun at the Black Watch Castle. Keep the children entertained this Easter with an egg-cellent Easter fun day at the Castle. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Perth families hop to Black Watch Castle Museum for Easter fun
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
James O’Connor is to appear in court on Thursday accused of killing 89-year-old Frederick Burge.
Missing Perthshire 15-year-old found safe and well
The Hauntings will go on display at the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth. Image: Black Watch Castle and Museum
'Ghost' of First World War soldier inspires giant sculpture heading for Black Watch Museum…
The 1970 Royal limo is ready to find a new owner at Errol in May. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Chance to get your hands on Queen Mother's Royal limo for bargain price at…
Cafe Kisa owners Samuel Wightman and Kirsty Laird, with their nine-week-old baby Maisie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Chance meeting led to blossoming romance at Auchterarder's expanding family-run Cafe Kisa
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Paula Airzee and Glenda Rodger, partner and mum to missing man Reece Rodger, appeared on the Channel 5 show Vanish to appeal for information. Picture shows; Paula Airzee and Glenda Rodger, partner and mum to missing man Reece Rodger, appearing on the Channel 5 show Vanish. . Loch Rannoch, Perthshire. Supplied by Channel 5 Date; 07/04/2023
Partner of missing Reece Rodger reveals last phonecall with Fife dad
Cristian Shearer-Felipe. Image: Facebook.
'Pungent' cannabis smell attracts police to dealer's car near Perth
Auchterarder songwriter Alex Birnie with George Hamilton IV.
Retired Auchterarder accountant, 83, wins UK songwriting title after starting second career
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family 'devastated' at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39

Most Read

1
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
4
Milltown Cottage has amazing views from its huge windows. Image: Savills.
Stunning £900k Highland Pertshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
5
Tony Watt applauds Dundee United fans. Image: SNS
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
6
One of the firefighters John Buist, pictured in 1960. Image: Fire Brigades Union
Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured
7
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
8
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
9
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
10
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

'All around the park' Easter event at Douglas Community Park. Picture shows; Zariyah Duffy, 4, on an Easter egg hunt. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Best pictures as kids take part in egg-cellent Dundee Easter hunt
Pierre Reedy in action for Real Salt Lake against Colorado Rapids in MLS. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee announce signing of Pierre Reedy ahead of Arbroath clash
Loick Ayina looks ahead to Sunday's visit of Hibernian. Image: SNS
Loick Ayina reveals Dundee United father figure as Tannadice loan star embraces learning curve
Police outside home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.
COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking?
Paul O’Grady at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home with Peggy a Newfoundland.
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady
Lesley has a handy guide for middle age.
LESLEY HART: Manifesto for the middle aged
Life's been a juggle for Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's a juggling act, it is
Post Thumbnail
The difference between a trick, a joke, and being fooled
Liam Mitchell.
Fife welder keeps licence despite injuring baby in high-speed crash
Jack Jones from Kilmarnock with his new tattoo of the Fife mining tower. Image: Jack Jones
Man gets 'unique' tattoo of Fife coal mine tower on leg

Editor's Picks

Most Commented