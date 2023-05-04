Hopes for Aberfeldy tourism boost as Ed Sheeran’s new album released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Hopes for Aberfeldy tourism boost as Ed Sheeran’s new album released

Ed Sheeran's new record Subtract features the song The Hills of Aberfeldy - inspired by the Highland Perthshire town.

By Kieran Webster
One of Ed Sheeran's new songs is inspired by Aberfeldy. Image: Ian West/PA Wire
One of Ed Sheeran's new songs is inspired by Aberfeldy. Image: Ian West/PA Wire

VisitScotland hopes Ed Sheeran’s new album delivers a tourism boost to Aberfeldy thanks to a track inspired by the Highland Perthshire town.

The Hills of Aberfeldy is the final song on his latest record Subtract.

The pop star – whose friend and fellow singer/songwriter Foy Vance, who lives locally – is said to have written the song in 2012 after a visit to the town.

Since then he has been to the area on multiple occasions – and even played an impromptu gig at the Breadalbane Arms in 2014.

Lyrics of the song include: “Leaves are covered in snow. And the water’s frozen.

“Darling, we fall in love with the hills of Aberfeldy.”

VisitScotland destination development director Caroline Warburton said: “The picturesque market town of Aberfeldy and surrounding countryside of Highland Perthshire has provided inspiration to artists for centuries, perhaps most famously to date Robert Burns’ poem ‘The Birks of Aberfeldy’.

“It is fantastic to see ‘The Hills of Aberfeldy’ the final track on international musician Ed Sheeran’s new album.

Hills near Aberfeldy: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Like Robert Burns, Ed Sheeran was inspired by the dramatic mountains and landscapes of the area when he visited the town.

“As well as artists and musicians, Aberfeldy welcomes visitors all year round offering something for everyone, spectacular scenery, outdoor activities, historic attractions and award-winning whisky and food and drink.

“We hope the song will introduce this part of Highland Perthshire to a new audience who will be inspired to come and ‘fall in love with The Hills of Aberfeldy’ themselves.”

In March, Highland Perthshire councillor Mike Williamson said he hoped Sheeran’s song would bring more people to the region.

He told The Courier: “It is just over 230 years since Rabbie Burns wrote the Birks of Aberfeldy by the Moness waterfall.

“I will be delighted to hear Ed Sheeran’s song about the hills of Aberfeldy and hope that it has the longevity of the Rabbie Burns song.

“The spectacular scenery of Highland Perthshire is an inspirational to everyone who visits.

“I am quite sure, like Rabbie’s song, it will encourage more people to visit Aberfeldy and the surrounding area.”

Things to do in Aberfeldy

If you feel inspired to visit Aberfeldy, here are a few places to visit in the area:

  • The Birks of Aberfeldy – a circular walk trough woodland on the Western outskirts of the town. It inspired Robert Burns’ poem The Birks o’ Aberfeldy in 1787
  • Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery – Tours for the 1898 distillery to see how the award winning honey rich blend whisky is made – Ed Sheeran has a tattoo of the whisky label on his arm and is said to be a big fan
  • Aberfeldy Watermill – The award winning bookshop has a café, gallery and homeware store located in the town’s old oatmeal mill

Check out Ed Sheeran's amazing Aberfeldy Whisky tattoo 😍😍😍

Posted by Capital Scotland on Sunday, 16 April 2017

  • Birks Cinema – Found in Aberfeldy Square, the art deco cinema has a 100 seat auditorium
  • The Scottish Crannog Centre – The reconstruction of a crannog is the centrepiece of a model village that immerses yourself into life from 2500 years ago – the crannog is currently facing reconstruction after a fire in 2021
  • Highland safaris and Deer Centre – Winner of the Best Visitor Experience in Scotland award the centre provided red deer tours with Land Rover safaris
  • Thyme Bistro & Deli at Errichel – Around two-miles out of Aberfeldy, the casual dinning experience uses locally sourced ingredients to make a globally inspired menu.

