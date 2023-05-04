Hopes for Aberfeldy tourism boost as Ed Sheeran’s new album released

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

VisitScotland hopes Ed Sheeran’s new album delivers a tourism boost to Aberfeldy thanks to a track inspired by the Highland Perthshire town.

The Hills of Aberfeldy is the final song on his latest record Subtract.

The pop star – whose friend and fellow singer/songwriter Foy Vance, who lives locally – is said to have written the song in 2012 after a visit to the town.

Since then he has been to the area on multiple occasions – and even played an impromptu gig at the Breadalbane Arms in 2014.

Lyrics of the song include: “Leaves are covered in snow. And the water’s frozen.

“Darling, we fall in love with the hills of Aberfeldy.”

VisitScotland destination development director Caroline Warburton said: “The picturesque market town of Aberfeldy and surrounding countryside of Highland Perthshire has provided inspiration to artists for centuries, perhaps most famously to date Robert Burns’ poem ‘The Birks of Aberfeldy’.

“It is fantastic to see ‘The Hills of Aberfeldy’ the final track on international musician Ed Sheeran’s new album.

“Like Robert Burns, Ed Sheeran was inspired by the dramatic mountains and landscapes of the area when he visited the town.

“As well as artists and musicians, Aberfeldy welcomes visitors all year round offering something for everyone, spectacular scenery, outdoor activities, historic attractions and award-winning whisky and food and drink.

“We hope the song will introduce this part of Highland Perthshire to a new audience who will be inspired to come and ‘fall in love with The Hills of Aberfeldy’ themselves.”

In March, Highland Perthshire councillor Mike Williamson said he hoped Sheeran’s song would bring more people to the region.

He told The Courier: “It is just over 230 years since Rabbie Burns wrote the Birks of Aberfeldy by the Moness waterfall.

“I will be delighted to hear Ed Sheeran’s song about the hills of Aberfeldy and hope that it has the longevity of the Rabbie Burns song.

“The spectacular scenery of Highland Perthshire is an inspirational to everyone who visits.

“I am quite sure, like Rabbie’s song, it will encourage more people to visit Aberfeldy and the surrounding area.”

Things to do in Aberfeldy

If you feel inspired to visit Aberfeldy, here are a few places to visit in the area:

The Birks of Aberfeldy – a circular walk trough woodland on the Western outskirts of the town. It inspired Robert Burns’ poem The Birks o’ Aberfeldy in 1787

a circular walk trough woodland on the Western outskirts of the town. It inspired Robert Burns’ poem The Birks o’ Aberfeldy in 1787 Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery – Tours for the 1898 distillery to see how the award winning honey rich blend whisky is made – Ed Sheeran has a tattoo of the whisky label on his arm and is said to be a big fan

Tours for the 1898 distillery to see how the award winning honey rich blend whisky is made – Ed Sheeran has a tattoo of the whisky label on his arm and is said to be a big fan Aberfeldy Watermill – The award winning bookshop has a café, gallery and homeware store located in the town’s old oatmeal mill

Birks Cinema – Found in Aberfeldy Square, the art deco cinema has a 100 seat auditorium

Found in Aberfeldy Square, the art deco cinema has a 100 seat auditorium The Scottish Crannog Centre – The reconstruction of a crannog is the centrepiece of a model village that immerses yourself into life from 2500 years ago – the crannog is currently facing reconstruction after a fire in 2021

– The reconstruction of a crannog is the centrepiece of a model village that immerses yourself into life from 2500 years ago – the crannog is currently facing reconstruction after a fire in 2021 Highland safaris and Deer Centre – Winner of the Best Visitor Experience in Scotland award the centre provided red deer tours with Land Rover safaris

– Winner of the Best Visitor Experience in Scotland award the centre provided red deer tours with Land Rover safaris Thyme Bistro & Deli at Errichel – Around two-miles out of Aberfeldy, the casual dinning experience uses locally sourced ingredients to make a globally inspired menu.