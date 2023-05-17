New police powers may stop fans from setting off flares at St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New police powers may stop fans from setting off flares at St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park

Officers will be able to search people as they enter stadiums.

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
Rangers fans set off flares prior to kick-off in the cinch Premiership match at McDiarmid Park, Perth.
Rangers fans set off flares at McDiarmid Park in November 2022. Image: PA.

A Perth and Kinross councillor has backed a new law that will make it illegal to possess flares at football matches or concerts “without reasonable excuse”.

The new legislation being introduced on June 6 will allow police officers to search and remove pyrotechnics from people as they enter stadiums such as McDiarmid Park.

While not a fan of flares Labour councillor Brian Leishman gets annoyed at football fans being labelled as troublemakers.

The new law comes following an increasing number of flares being set off at football matches around the country.

In Perth, Rangers fans put on a pyro display at St Johnstone in a November 2022 match won by the hosts 2-1.

And Police Scotland opened an investigation after a pyro was hurled, apparently from Aberdeen fans, in their 1-0 win at McDiarmid Park last month.

Preventative action permitted

While taking a pyrotechnic into a football ground is already a criminal offence, the new legislation will allow police officers to take preventative action before people enter a sporting or music venue.

Last week Perth City North councillor Brian Leishman – alongside SNP Perth City Centre councillor Eric Drysdale – tabled a motion for stricter local regulations on fireworks which was approved by Perth and Kinross Council.

Afterwards, keen football fan Cllr Leishman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he similarly supported the new law on pyrotechnics approved by the Scottish Parliament.

Rangers fans set off flares during the cinch Premiership match at McDiarmid Park, Perth.
Rangers fans at McDiarmid Park in November 2022.

Cllr Leishman said: “As someone who regularly goes to football matches I enjoy the atmosphere created by fellow fans.

“The noise, colours and displays created by supporters are an integral part of going to the football and fan participation is vital as clubs and the game belong to the fans.

“However, there are ways that supporters can create atmosphere and get behind their team that don’t potentially endanger fellow fans or players.

“A flare can burn at a temperature up to 2,000 degrees and can obviously result in burns, breathing difficulties and irritation to eyes and your throat.”

‘Football fans do a power of good’

But Cllr Leishman believes more focus should be given to the “power of good” football fans do.

He added: “So, while I agree that flares shouldn’t be allowed at the football I get annoyed when football fans are called troublemakers.

“That is not my experience of going to the football for 30 plus years.

“It should be the focus that football fans do a power of good – they represent their club, their community and Perth should be proud of St Johnstone fans who have organised a massive foodbank drive at match days.

“Fans are ordinary folk and the solidarity shown by fans to people in our community that are struggling because of the cost of living crisis shows the very best in people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]