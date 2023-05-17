New police powers may stop fans from setting off flares at St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth and Kinross councillor has backed a new law that will make it illegal to possess flares at football matches or concerts “without reasonable excuse”.

The new legislation being introduced on June 6 will allow police officers to search and remove pyrotechnics from people as they enter stadiums such as McDiarmid Park.

While not a fan of flares Labour councillor Brian Leishman gets annoyed at football fans being labelled as troublemakers.

The new law comes following an increasing number of flares being set off at football matches around the country.

In Perth, Rangers fans put on a pyro display at St Johnstone in a November 2022 match won by the hosts 2-1.

And Police Scotland opened an investigation after a pyro was hurled, apparently from Aberdeen fans, in their 1-0 win at McDiarmid Park last month.

Preventative action permitted

While taking a pyrotechnic into a football ground is already a criminal offence, the new legislation will allow police officers to take preventative action before people enter a sporting or music venue.

Last week Perth City North councillor Brian Leishman – alongside SNP Perth City Centre councillor Eric Drysdale – tabled a motion for stricter local regulations on fireworks which was approved by Perth and Kinross Council.

Afterwards, keen football fan Cllr Leishman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he similarly supported the new law on pyrotechnics approved by the Scottish Parliament.

Cllr Leishman said: “As someone who regularly goes to football matches I enjoy the atmosphere created by fellow fans.

“The noise, colours and displays created by supporters are an integral part of going to the football and fan participation is vital as clubs and the game belong to the fans.

“However, there are ways that supporters can create atmosphere and get behind their team that don’t potentially endanger fellow fans or players.

“A flare can burn at a temperature up to 2,000 degrees and can obviously result in burns, breathing difficulties and irritation to eyes and your throat.”

‘Football fans do a power of good’

But Cllr Leishman believes more focus should be given to the “power of good” football fans do.

He added: “So, while I agree that flares shouldn’t be allowed at the football I get annoyed when football fans are called troublemakers.

“That is not my experience of going to the football for 30 plus years.

“It should be the focus that football fans do a power of good – they represent their club, their community and Perth should be proud of St Johnstone fans who have organised a massive foodbank drive at match days.

“Fans are ordinary folk and the solidarity shown by fans to people in our community that are struggling because of the cost of living crisis shows the very best in people.”