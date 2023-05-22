Man’s body pulled from Perthshire reservoir

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man’s body has been pulled from a reservoir in Perthshire after two swimmers got into difficulty.

Police have confirmed the 38-year-old man was recovered from water at Ben Lawers Dam, near Killin, on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the reservoir just after 6pm on Friday after receiving reports about two people getting into trouble in the water.

Although one of the swimmers was saved and treated, the other could not be rescued.

His family have been notified following the recovery.

Body recovered

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6.25pm on Friday, we received a report of two men in difficulty in the water at Ben Lawers Dam, Lochan na Lairige, near Killin.

“Emergency services attended and one man was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service at the scene.

“The body of a 38-year-old man was recovered around 12.30pm on Sunday.”

“His family is aware.”

The man has not been identified by police.