Best pictures as hundreds enjoy record-breaking Blackford Highland Games

Hundreds enjoyed the activities at Blackford Highland Games.

The games, considered by many as the first of the season in Perthshire, returned for its 151st edition over the weekend.

The Highland dancing drew a record number of competitors with more than 100 treading the boards and the solo junior piping attracted entrants from near and far in its second year.

Its first Royal Scottish Highland Games Association Junior Heavies Competition attracted nine youngsters from across Scotland, with local lad Charlie Farndon coming second.

In the senior heavies Vlad Tulacek failed to top his Blackford record for the 56lb weight over the bar. The big man, carrying an injury, fell a foot and a half short of last year.

There was a strong turnout for the second Blackford Highland Highland Games trail race.

Eighteen runners lapped the games field then headed out to explore the trails. The race, lasting nine-and-a-quarter km, was enjoyed by all who ran.

James McGurk of Lochtayside set a course record in 37.48, shaving 47 seconds off the previous time. The first woman over the line was local runner Lisa Blackley in 48.13.

Ned Phillips, a resident in Singapore, completed the race in his checked shirt with a time just under 50 minutes.

A list of results can be found here

Pictures

All pictures by Phil Hannah.