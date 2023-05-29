Best pictures as hundreds enjoy record-breaking Blackford Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as hundreds enjoy record-breaking Blackford Highland Games

The games, considered by many as the first of the season in Perthshire, returned for its 151st edition over the weekend.

Gala Queen Evie Head at the wheel of a vintage Alvis with attendants Ellie Robertson and Emily Gordon at Blackford Highland Games. Image: Phil Hannah.
Gala Queen Evie Head at the wheel of a vintage Alvis with attendants Ellie Robertson and Emily Gordon at Blackford Highland Games. Image: Phil Hannah.
Stephen Eighteen
By Stephen Eighteen

Hundreds enjoyed the activities at Blackford Highland Games.

The games, considered by many as the first of the season in Perthshire, returned for its 151st edition over the weekend.

The Highland dancing drew a record number of competitors with more than 100 treading the boards and the solo junior piping attracted entrants from near and far in its second year.

Its first Royal Scottish Highland Games Association Junior Heavies Competition attracted nine youngsters from across Scotland, with local lad Charlie Farndon coming second.

In the senior heavies Vlad Tulacek failed to top his Blackford record for the 56lb weight over the bar. The big man, carrying an injury, fell a foot and a half short of last year.

There was a strong turnout for the second Blackford Highland Highland Games trail race.

Eighteen runners lapped the games field then headed out to explore the trails. The race, lasting nine-and-a-quarter km, was enjoyed by all who ran.

James McGurk of Lochtayside set a course record in 37.48, shaving 47 seconds off the previous time. The first woman over the line was local runner Lisa Blackley in 48.13.

Ned Phillips, a resident in Singapore, completed the race in his checked shirt with a time just under 50 minutes.

A list of results can be found here

Pictures

All pictures by Phil Hannah.

The gala queen arrives in style.
Arriving at the games, front second left, is  chieftain Andrew Jardine-Paterson.
Blairgowrie and Rattray District Pipe Band.
Dancers on stage.
Tossing the caber.
Some of the younger dancers.
Chieftain Andrew Jardine Paterson, Emily Gordon, Gala queen Evie Head, Ellie Robertson, David McLaren, games’ honorary president Uwe Schimmel (representing Blackford’s twin town Trebsen in Saxony) and president Stuart Laing.
Dancers show their skills.
Runners in the trail race.

Junior heavyweights shot put.
Blairgowrie and Rattray District Pipe Band.

 

Junior heavyweight Ben Treffry from Meigle.
Youngsters racing.

Nye Cooper-Clarkson, 2, from Perth.
Heavyweight in action.
Charlie Farndon in the caber event.

Gala Queen Evie Head with niece Esme Head and nephew Tommy Evans.
Measuring the distances.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]