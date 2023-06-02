Best pictures as UHI Perth students receive awards at prizegiving ceremony

Students at UHI Perth have been recognised in a prizegiving ceremony.

Gongs were given to students who demonstrated outstanding performance, dedication, and contribution in their academic and personal lives on Thursday.

Lecturers, students, family and friends were all present at the ceremony at UHI Perth’s Academy of Sport and Wellbeing.

Dr Margaret Cook, principal and chief executive, of UHI Perth said: “I would like to thank everyone who joined us to celebrate the achievements of our outstanding students.

“They have worked incredibly hard, particularly given the difficulties around Covid.

“With commitment and determination, our students have been supported by their families, friends and UHI Perth staff who have encouraged them to achieve their goals.”

Earlier this week, parents of children attending the UHI Perth nursery won a fight to protect it from closure amid cuts.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was at the prizegiving ceremony to capture some of the best moments.