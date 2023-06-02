Best pictures as UHI Perth students receive awards at prizegiving ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as UHI Perth students receive awards at prizegiving ceremony

Gongs were given to students who demonstrated outstanding performance, dedication and contribution in their academic and personal lives.

Kevin Gatherum (lecturer), Ewan Kemsley (UHI Perth Apprentice of the Year) and Dr Margaret Cook (Principal and Chief Executive). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Kevin Gatherum (lecturer), Ewan Kemsley (UHI Perth Apprentice of the Year) and Dr Margaret Cook (Principal and Chief Executive). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster

Students at UHI Perth have been recognised in a prizegiving ceremony.

Gongs were given to students who demonstrated outstanding performance, dedication, and contribution in their academic and personal lives on Thursday.

Lecturers, students, family and friends were all present at the ceremony at UHI Perth’s Academy of Sport and Wellbeing.

Dr Margaret Cook, principal and chief executive, of UHI Perth said: “I would like to thank everyone who joined us to celebrate the achievements of our outstanding students.

Dr Margaret Cook (Principal and Chief Executive) welcomes everyone and opens the event. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“They have worked incredibly hard, particularly given the difficulties around Covid.

“With commitment and determination, our students have been supported by their families, friends and UHI Perth staff who have encouraged them to achieve their goals.”

Earlier this week, parents of children attending the UHI Perth nursery won a fight to protect it from closure amid cuts.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was at the prizegiving ceremony to capture some of the best moments.

Special guest speaker, Jack Parr (a former student who has created his own business start up, Macnutrition). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ebere Ifediba (The Ian Ironside Memorial Quaich for Gleneagles Patisserie Course). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Alasdair Dawes (Applied Life Sciences – Best Schools / College Student). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fiona Petrie (SVQ Level 2 Hairdressing: Student of the Year) accepts her award from Jack Parr (Macnutrition). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Boglarka Bacskaine Bagi (Beauty Therapy Level5: Student Award for Endeavour). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The audience of family and friends who attended the event. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ashley Gallacher (The Alexander Rosebowl for NC Beauty Care). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Christopher Hilton (NPA Construction Most Improved Student). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Family and friends enjoy the event. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mohamed Alsattof (Language School – Student of the Year). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The prizewinning students at the event. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Taiwo Babajide (SVQ Student of the Year for Health and Social Care) with her son, Nathan (2), husband, Nathaniel Babajide and Kehinde Oyinlola. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Nathan Reid (The Guildry Incorporation of Perth Award for NQ Care Level 5) and Katie Archibald (The New Opportunities Award for Excellence in Learning). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Scholarship awards: Ype van der Schaaf (Sector Managerr Hospitality and Food Studies), Sivapriya Sudarshan, Julie MacKenzie (Gleneagles Hotel – sponsors of the scholarships), Nabin Khatiwada and Gareth McKenna (Head of Business Development). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Graeme, Robbie and Lorna Strachan (Robbie was awarded – Creative & Cultural Industries – Best Schools / College Student). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The whole group of award winning students, UHI Perth, Crieff Road, Perth, 01st June 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Kilgraston School
How Kilgraston School lost around £900k in fees during Covid - leading to shock…
Kilgraston School
Kilgraston School: Parents offered catchment school places after closure bombshell
Slushy drinks of different colours
Perth and Kinross parents warned as 'intoxicated' kids hospitalised by slushy drinks
Georgia Fergusson and Emma Christie at Perth Grammar prom 2023
Proms in pictures: Perth Grammar School Class of 2023
General view of the A90 dual carriageway at Inchmichael, between Dundee and Perth
A90 roadworks: 12 nights of disruption between Dundee and Perth
Music fans June McBride and Karen Duguid
Rewind Festival fans hit out as Perth hotel bookings cancelled just weeks before event
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Brendan MacFarlane, child prodigy turned bottle attack accused Picture shows; Brendan MacFarlane, child prodigy turned bottle attack accused. .. Supplied by Instagram Date; Unknown
Country singer cleared of cut throat razor attack in Perth
A man holding a tray of strawberries in a polytunnel full of strawberry plants.
Arbuckle's Farm Shop team get creative as Invergowrie soft fruit grower faces 'toughest' year…
The stricken locomotive is in the top left of the picture following the accident. Image: DC Thomson.
Family were seconds from tragedy in devastating 1988 Cupar rail crash
Janet Jamieson with her passport and proof of her third and fourth Covid vaccinations.
Quadruple-jabbed Perth OAP unable to board Dundee cruise due to out-of-date Covid pass
6

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]