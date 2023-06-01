Diversion to send Perthshire drivers on 3-hour, 136-mile trip across 3 counties

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A diversion will send Perthshire drivers on a three-hour, 136-mile trip across three counties.

The huge detour will be in place for roadworks on the A93 near Glenshee from this Sunday.

Resurfacing works are taking place across 20 nights.

Closures will run from 8pm to 6am each night, Sunday to Thursday – with no restrictions outwith these hours.

The roadworks will be done over two phases.

The first – running for 10 nights, starting this Sunday (June 4) – affects the section from the Blacklunans junction to the north side of the Glenkilrie salt depot.

Phase two starts on June 18 and also runs for 10 nights, covering the access point to the MacThomas car park to the north of the property known as Tigh-na-Coille.

The A93 will be open to traffic during the day, outside of the closure period, and will be open over the weekends from 6am on Friday to 8pm on Sunday.

A93 roadworks diversion route

During the roadworks – being carried out by Perth and Kinross Council – a 136-mile diversion will be in place.

Drivers heading north will be diverted via the A93 to Rattray, through Alyth and Kirriemuir, on to the A90 north of Forfar, up the dual carriageway to Stonehaven, along the A957 through Banchory, and along the A93 at Braemar.

The opposite route applies for those heading south.

The journey takes about three hours and 15 minutes and takes drivers through Perth and Kinross, Angus and Aberdeenshire.

It comes as drivers are being sent on a 71-mile diversion during roadworks on the A822, to the north of Crieff, until Friday.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “These essential resurfacing works on the A93 near Glenshee will be carried out in two phases under night-time closures from 8pm to 6am, Sundays to Thursdays inclusive.

“The road will be open to traffic during daytime hours and at weekends from 6am Friday to 8pm Sunday throughout the works period, when the majority of road use occurs.

‘Drivers may choose their own routes’

“We undertook prior discussion with local residents and businesses on the arrangements for these necessary works, and agreed the details with them in an effort to minimise disruption to the local community whilst allowing the works to be carried out safely.

“We recognise the official diversion route during the night-time closures is of a significant length, however this is intended to provide a safe route for drivers regardless of their vehicle type.

“We also recognise that motorists may choose to follow their own alternative routes during the night-time closures.”