Quadruple-jabbed Perth OAP unable to board Dundee cruise due to out-of-date Covid pass

'Covid's over,' said Janet Jamieson, 79. But she was still not allowed to get on the boat.

By Stephen Eighteen
Janet Jamieson with her passport and proof of her third and fourth Covid vaccinations.
Janet Jamieson with her passport and proof of her third and fourth Covid vaccinations. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson.

A Perth woman has been blocked from going on a cruise from Dundee due to having an out-of-date Covid vaccine certificate.

Tay Street resident Janet Jamieson, 79, spent almost £4,000 for herself and son Stanford to go on a 14-day sail along the coast of France and Spain.

But she was unable to depart Dundee Docks as planned on May 13 due to cruise operator Ambassador’s Covid policy.

The firm is one of the only organisations in the UK that still has vaccine rules.

It insists that all passengers have had at least two jabs, with documentation proof dated within the last six months.

Janet thought she was eligible because she has had four.

But because her certificate was more than six months old she was forbidden from boarding.

“Covid’s over,” she said.

“You don’t have to wear a mask or anything. It’s over.

“But I was still unable to get on the cruise.”

Fell foul of six-month rule

Janet says she was only aware of the problem three days before the cruise was to depart.

Having booked the trip with Ramsay World Travel her friend dropped off her passport and insurance documents at the Perth branch.

The travel agent explained that all was in order apart from proof of vaccination.

Later that day Janet called the branch to advise that her certificate was dated from June 2022.

This fell foul of Ambasador’s rule that vaccine documentation had to have been issued within the previous six months.

An Ambassador cruise liner in Dundee. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines.

Janet contacted the NHS, who were unable to provide a replacement letter at short notice.

She doesn’t have a smart phone so downloading NHS Scotland’s Covid Status app was not an option.

“Me and technology don’t get on,” Janet admitted.

‘I don’t know why they cared about the date of the letter’

The following day she emailed Ramsay World Travel to state she wouldn’t go on the trip because she felt unwell.

But Janet says she would have still travelled had the vaccination rule not been in place.

“I hadn’t been well for a couple of weeks,” she said.

“I was undecided and thought if I felt alright and I could get on the boat I would go.

“I was going to go and felt okay to go.

“The travel agent says Ambassador is the only one cruise company that still requires vaccination.

“I don’t know why they cared about the date of the letter.”

Janet is now seeking a refund through her insurance.

Guests must have had two doses

Ambassador’s Covid policy says: “We are pleased to advise that for all cruises departing from 3rd April 2023, guests must have had two doses of a UK-approved Covid-19 vaccination in order to travel with us.

“There is no longer a requirement to have had any further booster vaccinations.”

A spokesperson added: “An agent sought to help her secure updated documentation, and asked Mrs Jamieson to provide them with the necessary information that would allow them to do so.

“Mrs Jamieson failed to provide the requested details. However, she did email the agent the following day (11 May 2023) to cancel the booking, stating that she was no longer able to travel due to illness and had sought medical assistance.

“As Mrs Jamieson was unable to travel due to illness so close to her departure date, she should direct any further enquiries to her travel insurance provider.”

NHS advice

The page on NHS Scotland’s Covid Status app says: “If you can’t use the app or download a copy, you can phone the Covid status helpline on 0345 034 2456.

“Give yourself plenty of time to get your paper copy before you need it.”

