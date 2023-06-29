Perth and Kinross Council makes stand against racial hate towards Travellers

Perth and Kinross councillors have given their unanimous support to stand against all hate and discrimination of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people.

The motion was tabled by SNP councillor Michelle Frampton as councillors met on Wednesday, June 28 for the final time before summer recess.

The motion described the group as “one of the most marginalised and disadvantaged communities in Scotland”.

Almond and Earn councillor Michelle Frampton told councillors “all racial hate and discrimination needs to be challenged and eliminated”.

Tabling the motion, she said: “The effects of hate and discrimination are felt within the Roma, Gypsy, and Traveller communities. They still face many disadvantages in society, such as access to public services, such as education, housing, and health and social care.

“Statistics show that because of these inequalities, the Gypsy/Traveller communities have high rates of anxiety/depression, suicide, and infant mortality.

“They also have a lower life expectancy, and there is a declining older population within the Gypsy/Travellers.

“If we are ever to achieve living in a society where ‘everyone’ is treated with care, dignity, and respect, then all racial hate and discrimination needs to be challenged and eliminated.

“Only then will we have an equal, fair society that not one group, community, or individuals is disadvantaged by.”

‘We should be supporting any and all groups’

It was seconded by Blairgowrie and Glens SNP councillor Tom McEwan and won the unanimous support of council.

Perth and Kinross Council’s equalities lead Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Barrett said: “Tackling stigma and racism is a huge challenge and this motion is one important and easy step for us all to take.”

Conservative Bailie Chris Ahern said: “I agree with the motion and the sentiments behind it.”

He added: “We are however singling out a particular group in this motion and we should be supporting any and all groups that are the target of discriminatory abuse regardless of colour, faith, ethnic background or gender all the time without highlighting one particular group in this instance.”