Aberfeldy gamekeeper’s plea to dog owners after 12 chickens killed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy gamekeeper’s plea to dog owners after 12 chickens killed

As well as the chickens, sheep and pheasant have also been targeted.

By Ben MacDonald
Chickens
A gamekeeper has warned dog walkers from keeping their pets on leads after an attack killed all his chickens. Image: Shutterstock/Alexius Sutandio

An Aberfeldy gamekeeper has issued a plea to dog owners to take responsibility after a spate of attacks on his animals, including the death of a dozen chickens.

The gamekeeper said he is aware of three animal attacks in the last month alone.

He is scared to be identified for fear of backlash but wanted to highlight the need for dogs to be kept on leads after his chickens were killed in the latest incident.

The Perthshire man is angry the dog owner appeared to make no attempt to make anyone aware.

He said: “I’ve been in my role for 40 years now and have seen a drastic change in the attitude of dog walkers.

“If there was ever an incident in the past someone would have knocked on the door or leave a letter to let us know what had happened.

“Now folk just let their dogs off the lead and have no idea where they’re running to.”

Feathers seen all over the ground

He added: “We had around a dozen in the coup and we let them out during the day as we were doing work.

“The next day all you could see was feathers along the ground. You couldn’t hear any squawks.

“These things happen. You don’t know if people take the dead chickens and dump them elsewhere to hide them but we can always find them, either by walking along the grounds or picking up the smell.”

The gamekeeper mentioned that certain breeds, including Springer Spaniels, tend to follow their instincts, no matter how domesticated they are.

Widespread problem

He said: “This isn’t just happening around Perthshire but across the country.

“You get gundog breeds who are let off and they’ll go and start chasing pheasants and deer in the fields.

“You also see young, vulnerable wildlife who can’t fly and lose their path back to their nests after being disturbed.”

The attack happened in Aberfeldy: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The gamekeeper also said a decline in the number of local gamekeepers has not helped.

“When I started there were dozens of gamekeepers, now there’s around three or four,” he said.

“There are times when we have to stop working on the hills due to the weather.

“That doesn’t stop people from the city driving through to take their dogs for a walk and we can’t head out to stop them.

“I’m not wanting to blame every person that comes to take their dogs for a walk but if they do happen to see an incident, please let us know rather than keep it quiet.”

Dog attacks costing farmers

Earlier this year, NFU Mutual shared the news that dog attacks on farm animals in 2022 cost the industry £1.8million.

The gamekeeper’s experiences comes shortly after a Fife farmer’s heavily pregnant ewe had to be put down following an attack by a dog, the third of its kind in three weeks.

More from The Courier

Dozens of dead birds in Angus spark fears of new avian flu outbreak
Kenan Dunnwald-Turan can't wait to get started at Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
New Arbroath striker Kenan Dunnwald-Turan reveals the story behind No 62 shirt number as…
Keptie Road in Arbroath.
Boy, 12, fled after being approached by man in Arbroath
Arbroath residents feared the rubbish would attract rats. Image: Emma Mooney
Arbroath residents hit out at 'health hazard' overflowing bins
Dale Smith (third from left) fulfilled his father's dying wish by unveiling a memorial plaque at Arbroath harbour in 2022. Image: Supplied
Great-grandson of tragic Arbroath fisherman may cut RNLI from will over 'shameful' town station…
The Ferry Road right-of-way could soon re-open. Image: Google Maps
Council planning approval could unlock re-opening of Monifieth right of way
Andrii winning his award with Gordon Robertson (left) and Sally Magnusson (right). Photo: Lewis Houghton.
Dundee-based Ukrainian refugee wins Volunteer of the Year
SNP demand to decriminalise drugs for personal use immediately blocked by Downing Street
Fife farmer Jimmy Robertson has died aged 88.
Jimmy Robertson: Daughter's tribute to Fife farmer haunted by face of Luftwaffe pilot
Weather warning
Thunderstorm and flood warning across Tayside and Fife this weekend