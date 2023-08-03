Gran Fondo cyclists from as far as Costa Rica give Perth rave reviews

Cyclists from Perthshire to Costa Rica are looking forward to taking part in Friday’s Gran Fondo.

The event, which is part of the UCI World Championships, will see cyclists racing around the Perthshire countryside.

Organisers believe up to 8,000 competitors will take part in the Gran Fondo (which means Big Ride in Italian).

The Courier caught up with some of the cyclists ahead of the occasion.

Costa Rican praises weather ahead of Gran Fondo

Edgar Oviodo travelled more than 5,000 miles from Costa Rica to take part in the event.

He said: “We decided to be part in this because it would be a good experience – it’s the first time we’ve done this sort of event.

“I’ve come with my cycling group and I’m so excited to be here.

“Today, I’ll cycle some of the route to see it, but will reserve my energy for tomorrow.

“It’s the first time I’ve been to Scotland and we’re really wanting to see the places here and the culture.

“Perth is very nice. I’d recommend anyone come here if they can, it’s a very very beautiful place.

“The weather, the people and the atmosphere here for the event is amazing and I’ve enjoyed the trip so far.”

Austrian woman enjoys ‘very lovely Scottish breakfast’

Slightly closer to home, Petra Eichmair, 52, has travelled from Linz in Austria for the event.

She delivered a rave review of the traditional Scottish breakfast.

“We have just arrived from Barcelona where we were training in the Pyrenees,” Petra told The Courier.

“We arrived yesterday and this morning we had a very lovely Scottish breakfast – beans, mushrooms sausages, everything.

“A real cycling meal to keep you strong for the race.

“I’m very excited, it’s my first time here in Scotland.

“It’s very special and it’s the first time I’ve done a race like this.”

Dunning man senses ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’

Local man James Tree, from Dunning, thinks the event will be great for Perthshire.

The 30-year-old said: “This has been a great thing to bring to Perth and will showcase the local roads.

“For us locally, it’s a great chance to cycle the roads closed – it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I hope it raises the profile of Perth; there’s a lot of history here and hopefully it’ll also showcase that side of things too.

“It’s easy for people to be disgruntled with these things but the bigger picture is what it’s for.

“It’s a bit of give and take – I think there’s been extra funding for road improvements so I’m sure people won’t be disgruntled about that.”

Belgian cyclist says Perthshire has ‘good roads’

Davy Adriaensen travelled from Antwerp in Belgium for the race – he is a top 20 rider in the event.

The 45-year-old said: “I qualified as part of the Gran Fondo select in Luxembourg so that’s why I’m here.

“I’ve cycled the route – it’s great and has good roads.

“Perth is a nice city. We’ve also been to Glasgow and Oxford, the whole country is very nice.

“It’s the first time being in Scotland and England and it’s left a good impression.”

Canadian praises ‘great’ Perth

Alexandre Doyon, 41, also travelled across the Atlantic to take part in the Gran Fondo.

The Canadian from Quebec said: “The place has been great.

“We’ll try do some of the circuit today, but not too much – got to save it for tomorrow.”

Ahead of the event, The Courier has prepared an all you need to know guide, including the weather.

The event is part of the UCI World Championships which is taking place across Scotland.