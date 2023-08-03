Gran Fondo cyclists from as far as Costa Rica give Perth rave reviews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gran Fondo cyclists from as far as Costa Rica give Perth rave reviews

Competitors have praised the roads, breakfasts and even the weather they have experienced in Perthshire.

By Kieran Webster
Alguela Randall (left) and Edgar Oviodo (right) travelled from Costa Rica to take part
Alguela Randall (left) and Edgar Oviodo (right) travelled from Costa Rica to take part. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Cyclists from Perthshire to Costa Rica are looking forward to taking part in Friday’s Gran Fondo.

The event, which is part of the UCI World Championships, will see cyclists racing around the Perthshire countryside.

Organisers believe up to 8,000 competitors will take part in the Gran Fondo (which means Big Ride in Italian).

The Courier caught up with some of the cyclists ahead of the occasion.

Costa Rican praises weather ahead of Gran Fondo

Edgar Oviodo travelled more than 5,000 miles from Costa Rica to take part in the event.

Cyclists in Perth City Centre
Cyclists gathering in Perth ahead of Gran Fondo. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.

He said: “We decided to be part in this because it would be a good experience – it’s the first time we’ve done this sort of event.

“I’ve come with my cycling group and I’m so excited to be here.

“Today, I’ll cycle some of the route to see it, but will reserve my energy for tomorrow.

“It’s the first time I’ve been to Scotland and we’re really wanting to see the places here and the culture.

“Perth is very nice. I’d recommend anyone come here if they can, it’s a very very beautiful place.

“The weather, the people and the atmosphere here for the event is amazing and I’ve enjoyed the trip so far.”

Austrian woman enjoys ‘very lovely Scottish breakfast’

Slightly closer to home, Petra Eichmair, 52, has travelled from Linz in Austria for the event.

She delivered a rave review of the traditional Scottish breakfast.

Petra Eichmair, 52, is a fan of the Scottish breakfast. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.

“We have just arrived from Barcelona where we were training in the Pyrenees,” Petra told The Courier.

“We arrived yesterday and this morning we had a very lovely Scottish breakfast – beans, mushrooms sausages, everything.

“A real cycling meal to keep you strong for the race.

“I’m very excited, it’s my first time here in Scotland.

“It’s very special and it’s the first time I’ve done a race like this.”

Dunning man senses ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’

Local man James Tree, from Dunning, thinks the event will be great for Perthshire.

James Tree, 30, from Dunning
Local man, James Tree, will cycle the Gran Fondo. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

The 30-year-old said: “This has been a great thing to bring to Perth and will showcase the local roads.

“For us locally, it’s a great chance to cycle the roads closed – it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I hope it raises the profile of Perth; there’s a lot of history here and hopefully it’ll also showcase that side of things too.

“It’s easy for people to be disgruntled with these things but the bigger picture is what it’s for.

“It’s a bit of give and take – I think there’s been extra funding for road improvements so I’m sure people won’t be disgruntled about that.”

Belgian cyclist says Perthshire has ‘good roads’

Davy Adriaensen travelled from Antwerp in Belgium for the race – he is a top 20 rider in the event.

Davy Adriaensen, 45, Antwerp Belgium. Perth. Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

The 45-year-old said: “I qualified as part of the Gran Fondo select in Luxembourg so that’s why I’m here.

“I’ve cycled the route – it’s great and has good roads.

“Perth is a nice city. We’ve also been to Glasgow and Oxford, the whole country is very nice.

“It’s the first time being in Scotland and England and it’s left a good impression.”

Canadian praises ‘great’ Perth

Alexandre Doyon, 41, also travelled across the Atlantic to take part in the Gran Fondo.

Cyclists Alexandre Doyon, 41, with Sebastien Dasgagne, 48., in Perth.
Alexandre Doyon, 41, with Sebastien Dasgagne, 48. The pair are from Quebec, Canada. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.

The Canadian from Quebec said: “The place has been great.

“We’ll try do some of the circuit today, but not too much – got to save it for tomorrow.”

Ahead of the event, The Courier has prepared an all you need to know guide, including the weather.

The event is part of the UCI World Championships which is taking place across Scotland.

