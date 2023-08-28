IN PICTURES: Popular Perthshire berry farm hosts first summer fair

The Barrie Box at Kettins has been a go-to-destination for Perthshire foodies for some time.

And on Sunday, the family behind the popular farm shop stepped things up a gear when they hosted the first Barrie Box summer fair.

Crowds poured onto Colbeggie Farm for the event, which featured food and drink heroes from across the area, as well as pottery, jewellery, candles and fashions.

Exhibitors included the Abernyte Brewey, Isabella’s Preserves and Newtyle butchers James Pirie and Sons.

Perth bakers Casella and Polegato were there, along with new Perth boutique Polka Dot.

And Angus was represented by Monifieth marshmallow maker Phlump and Forfar chocolate maker Chocolatia, which counts Gleneagles Hotel and Harrods among its customers.

Magda Barrie, of Colbeggie Farm, said the Barrie Box had grown beyond the family’s expectations, and the summer fair was a great way to support and celebrate fellow producers.

“We started the farm shop four years ago and it’s been so busy we’ve extended it to four times the size,” she said.

“We sell our soft fruit there and Italian gelato mixed with it, plus other local produce – rhubarb, potatoes, home bakes, that kind of thing.”

Magda added: “We’ve had really good support.

“People like being able to buy good quality produce, picked fresh from their local area.

“And so we thought there might be an interest in a farmers market-style event here too.”