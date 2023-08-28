IN PICTURES: Popular Perthshire berry farm hosts first summer fair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Popular Perthshire berry farm hosts first summer fair

Visitors came from far and wide as the Barrie Box farm shop at Kettins welcomed the cream of Tayside producers for the day.

By Morag Lindsay
Stanley Grewer, 3, eating an ice cream at the Barrie Box summer fair.
Stanley Grewer, 3, gave the Barrie Box summer fair the thumbs-up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Barrie Box at Kettins has been a go-to-destination for Perthshire foodies for some time.

And on Sunday, the family behind the popular farm shop stepped things up a gear when they hosted the first Barrie Box summer fair.

Crowds poured onto Colbeggie Farm for the event, which featured food and drink heroes from across the area, as well as pottery, jewellery, candles and fashions.

Andrew and Madga Barrie outside The Barrie Box.
Andrew and Madga Barrie outside The Barrie Box. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Exhibitors included the Abernyte Brewey, Isabella’s Preserves and Newtyle butchers James Pirie and Sons.

Perth bakers Casella and Polegato were there, along with new Perth boutique Polka Dot.

Francesca Polegato handing over a sourdough loaf at the Barrie Box summer fair
Francesca Polegato at the Barrie Box summer fair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And Angus was represented by Monifieth marshmallow maker Phlump and Forfar chocolate maker Chocolatia, which counts Gleneagles Hotel and Harrods among its customers.

Magda Barrie, of Colbeggie Farm, said the Barrie Box had grown beyond the family’s expectations, and the summer fair was a great way to support and celebrate fellow producers.

Susan Nugent and Kerry Warden tasting cheeses at the Barrie Box summer fair.
Susan Nugent and Kerry Warden from Kettins sample the cheeses on offer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We started the farm shop four years ago and it’s been so busy we’ve extended it to four times the size,” she said.

“We sell our soft fruit there and Italian gelato mixed with it, plus other local produce – rhubarb, potatoes, home bakes, that kind of thing.”

Little girl holding an ice cream with help from her mum at the Barrie Box summer fair.
Getting stuck into the ice cream at the Barrie Box summer fair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Magda added: “We’ve had really good support.

“People like being able to buy good quality produce, picked fresh from their local area.

“And so we thought there might be an interest in a farmers market-style event here too.”

David Hart from Blairgowrie in colourful shirt and umbrella at the Barrie Box summer fair.
Rain didn’t dampen Blairgowrie visitor David Hart’s spirits. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Douglas MacGregor and Sara Brand behind the counter of the Splendidly Scottish mobile deli at the Barrie Box summer fair.
Douglas MacGregor and Sara Brand from the Splendidly Scottish mobile deli. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Stanley (3), George (6), Jamie (39) and Freya (8) Grewar holding ice creams.
The Grewar Family come all the way from Edinburgh for ice cream. Left to right: Stanley (3), George (6), Jamie (39) and Freya (8). Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Monika Staszak of Polkadot Boutique at the Barrie Box summer fair.
Monika Staszak of Polkadot Boutique at the Barrie Box summer fair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
smiling man with handlebar moustache next to a salmon smoker.
Wild and Smokey salmon proved a big hit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Queue of people waiting to pay at the Barrie Box summer fair.
The Barrie Box did a roaring trade on Sunday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Alan Sands of Southfield Flowers at the Barrie Box summer fair.
Alan Sands of Southfield Flowers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cath Carruthers of Marmalade Prints with cushions and bowls.
Cath Carruthers of Marmalade Prints with some of her designs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
People sheltering from rain in tent at Barrie Box summer fair.
Sheltering from the showers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lady smiling as she talks to customers at Hairy Coo deli stand at the Barrie Box summer fair.
All smiles at the Hairy Coo Deli stand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Craig Chapman of Phlump marshmallows behind stall at the Barrie Box summer fair.
Craig Chapman of Phlump. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Large crowd of people of all ages at the Barrie Box summer fair.
The Barrie Box summer fair drew families from across the area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mary-Clare Dickie, Cath Carruthers and Claire Smith smiling with arms round one another at the Barrie Box summer fair.
Lifelong friends Mary-Clare Dickie, Cath Carruthers and Claire Smith at the Barrie Box summer fair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
woman running under an umbrella in pouring rain while people watch from under a canopy at the Barrie Box summer fair.
And it wouldn’t be summer 2023 without a downpour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

