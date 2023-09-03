Drivers face nearly a fortnight of disruption during A9 roadworks near Pitlochry

Drivers are facing nearly a fortnight of disruption during roadworks on the A9 south of Pitlochry.

Drainage improvement works are taking place during the first two weeks of September.

Works are expected to start on Monday, as part of £40,000 project being carried out by Bear Scotland.

Lane closures will be in place during the roadworks.

Roadworks on A9 near Pitlochry to run until mid-September

The northbound nearside lane will be closed until Wednesday September 13 when works on the southbound nearside lane are then set to start.

Bear Scotland expects the second phase of the works will be completed by Friday September 15.

Iain Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “We appreciate the understanding and patience of all motorists during this period.

“We recommend planning your journeys in advance and visiting the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”