Hunt for three males in an Audi after robbery in Perth

Police are hunting for three males in a blue Audi after a robbery in Perth on Monday.

The attack happened between 5.30pm and 5.45pm on Edinburgh Road near the junction with Nursery Terrace.

A white male was attacked during the incident and his orange bike was stolen.

The three suspects are described as white males and arrived at the scene in a blue Audi A3.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“You can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is CR/0168252/23.”