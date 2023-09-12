20 best pictures of Chris Millar’s St Johnstone career after cup-winning great announces retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
20 best pictures of Chris Millar’s St Johnstone career after cup-winning great announces retirement

The midfielder spent 10 seasons at McDiarmid Park.

St Johnstone legend, Chris Millar, has retired.
Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone legend, Chris Millar, has announced that he is hanging his boots up after more than 20 years as a professional footballer.

The midfielder, who was a key part of Saints’ 2014 Scottish Cup-winning side, spent 10 seasons at McDiarmid Park.

He helped the Perth club back into the top flight in the first of those and then spent the rest of that decade playing in a team that regularly qualified for Europe.

Courier Sport has chosen 20 pictures that help tell the story of Millar’s St Johnstone career.

Chris Millar signed for St Johnstone in the summer of 2008. Derek McInnes was his first manager and Jody Morris one of his team-mates.
Image: SNS.
Chris Millar made his St Johnstone debut against Livingston in the old First Division.
Image: SNS.
Chris Millar's first McDiarmid Park goal didn't come until April of the promotion-winning season, against Queen of the South.
Image: SNS.
Chris Millar scoring against St MIrren.
Millar didn't score many goals for Saints. This was a winner against St Mirren in the first season back in the top flight. Image: SNS.
Chris Millar scoring for St Johnstone against Rangers.
Another league goal of that campaign was even more memorable – the second in a 4-1 win over Rangers. Image: SNS.
Chris Millar celebrates scoring against Rangers.
The celebrations that followed on a famous McDiarmid Park night. Image: SNS.
Chris Millar in action against Hibs.
Millar might not have been the tallest player on the pitch but he gave as good as he got in midfield – as Hibs star Abdessalam Benjelloun found out in this 2010 match. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Chris Millar gets red carded against St Mirren.
'Who, me?' Millar receives a second yellow card and a red after tripping St Mirren's John McGinn. It was the only time he was sent off for the Perth club (but they still held on for a draw with nine men) Image: SNS.
Chris Millar helped end St Johnstone's semi-final curse against Aberdeen.
Chris Millar produced an outstanding performance to end St Johnstone's semi-final curse and help them beat Aberdeen in 2014. Image: SNS.
Chris Millar celebrates winning the Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen.
The post-match celebrations reflected the enormity of the Ibrox achievement. Image: SNS.
Chris Millar getting kitted out in cricket whites for a Scottish Cup photocall.
The wicket-keeper – in the build-up to the cup final Millar, David Wotherspoon and Stevie May were taken back to the club's roots as it was originally formed by members of the cricket club in 1884. Image: SNS.
Chris Millar celebrates with Steven Anderson after Saints took the lead in the 2014 Scottish Cup final.
Millar congratulates Steven Anderson on his cup final opening goal – his and Saints' greatest ever day. Image: SNS.
Chris Millar celebrates the St Johnstone 2014 cup win with his family.
A picture for the family album – celebrating the cup final triumph. Image: SNS.
David Wotherspoon with Chris Millar after winning the Scottish Cup in 2014.
Two legends – Millar with David Wotherspoon after the 2-0 cup final win. Image: SNS.
Chris Millar after scoring a late St Johnstone winner against Dundee United.
Dundee United were sick of the sight of Saints – the following season Millar scored a late McDiarmid Park winner against them, arguably his best goal for the club. It was a good job he celebrated well because it would turn out to be his last! Image: SNS.
Chris Millar celebrates qualifying for Europe again.
Millar was Saints' player of the year in 2014/15 and they secured a place in Europe on the last day of the season at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Chris Millar with Steven MacLean.
Getting ready for another season – Millar enjoying a joke with current Saints' boss Steven MacLean ahead of the 2015/16 campaign. Image: SNS.
Chris Millar celebrating a St Johnstone win over Partick Thistle.
Millar the skipper – this 2-0 win against Partick Thistle at Firhill in 2016 was one occasion when he took the captain's armband and led from the front. Image: SNS.
Chris Millar left St Johnstone after 10 years at the club.
Last hurrah – a lap of honour for Millar after playing his final competitive match for St Johnstone (against Ross County). Image: SNS.
Chris Millar was granted a testimonial by St Johnstone.
He was back at McDiarmid Park for a testimonial match against Aberdeen and got the traditional guard of honour before kick-off. Image: SNS.

