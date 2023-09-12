20 best pictures of Chris Millar’s St Johnstone career after cup-winning great announces retirement

St Johnstone legend, Chris Millar, has announced that he is hanging his boots up after more than 20 years as a professional footballer.

The midfielder, who was a key part of Saints’ 2014 Scottish Cup-winning side, spent 10 seasons at McDiarmid Park.

He helped the Perth club back into the top flight in the first of those and then spent the rest of that decade playing in a team that regularly qualified for Europe.

Courier Sport has chosen 20 pictures that help tell the story of Millar’s St Johnstone career.