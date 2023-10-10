New recycling centre opening hours in Perth and Kinross ‘already causing long queues’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Perth & Kinross

New recycling centre opening hours in Perth and Kinross ‘already causing long queues’

The reduction in hours is reportedly the cause of congestion in Blairgowrie.

By Andrew Robson
The queue of cars at Blairgowrie Recycling Centre on Thursday amid cuts to centres in Perthshrie
The queue of cars at Blairgowrie Recycling Centre on Thursday. Image: Supplied/Google Street View

New ‘ludicrous’ recycling centre hour cuts in Perthshire have already caused long queues and will ‘encourage fly tipping’, according to locals.

Residents in Blairgowrie are already concerned about the new hours at the recycling station.

The recycling centre in the town was one of six sites in Perth and Kinross to have its hours cut from October 1.

The site has moved from being open seven days a week to five – and is open for three fewer hours on weekdays.

The queue outside the recycling centre in Blairgowrie
The ‘chaos’ outside the site. Image: Supplied

Blairgowrie resident Ian Douglas witnessed the ‘chaos’ unfold on Thursday morning at the site.

He said: “There was a queue along the approach road waiting to get into the site.

“It was already down the street and this was just after 9am.

“I spoke to one of the members of staff and I was told that this was now usual since the introduction of the new hours.

“It was chaos.”

New recycling centre hours will ‘encourage fly tipping’

Ian added: “Blairgowrie is the second largest town in Perthshire and to have these restrictions imposed is ludicrous and very impractical.

“Fly-tipping will be encouraged due to the severe inconvenience.”

The Blairgowrie Recycling Centre’s hours were previously slashed in addition to six other centres in the area.

At the time of the announcement Perth and Kinross Council explained the changes were made to ‘balance the budget’.

Perth and Kinross Council ‘not aware’ of recycling centre issues

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We are not aware of any significant issues at our recycling centres because of revised opening hours introduced this month.

“Changes to opening times were only introduced after analysis of usage data for each site.

“In Blairgowrie’s case, this showed evening usage is considerably lower than during the day.

“Blairgowrie Recycling Centre remains open five days a week, including on weekends.

“Fly-tipping is a crime and there is no excuse for people to dump rubbish illegally.”

Conversation