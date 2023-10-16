Perth island allotment holders bounce back from flooding devastation

What a difference a week makes at Moncreiffe Island allotments.

Last Sunday, the plots were under more than three feet of filthy brown water as the River Tay flooded, wreaking havoc across Perth and the surrounding countryside.

This Sunday, they were a hive of activity again as allotment holders set to righting the damage in time for one of their most popular community events.

The Moncreiffe Island allotments coffee morning will go ahead on Saturday October 21 – but only after a gargantuan group effort.

Dozens of people spent the day rebuilding fences, locating tools and equipment, wiping down walls and furniture in the pavilion and salvaging what they could from beneath layers of grimy grey silt.

Moncreiffe Island’s location – right in the middle of the Tay, opposite Perth’s South Inch – means flooding is an occupational hazard for the allotments.

However, last weekend’s deluge was one of the worst in recent memory.

Olga Shelley said it was on a par with the 2016 flood, which is commemorated in a gallery of photographs in the pavilion.

“I’d say the water was higher this time, but there’s less debris,” she said.

“It was overwhelming to see everything under water last weekend. But I’ve been here every day, just tidying things up, and so have other people. We have a great community at the allotments.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Olga added.

“But what can you do when you’re up against nature? You just have to be brave and start again.”

Moncreiffe Island allotments at mercy of River Tay

Gordon Hynd, secretary of the Moncreiffe Island allotments group, said the River Tay was its best friend and its worst enemy.

“The last big flood we suffered was in January 2016,” he said.

“I’m not sure which has been the more damaging, but we got through that and we shall survive this one. No one has been injured and we are very grateful that we don’t live on the island.”

Former chairman Kenny Orrock was also getting stuck in as part of Sunday’s work party.

He said last weekend’s incident was the third major flood he has had to deal with.

His dahlias were still under a layer of grey mud and the waist-high fences were coated with leaves and branches where they’d been completely submerged by the rising waters last weekend.

“I have never seen the river so fierce,” said Kenny.

“That’s the only word for it – fierce.”

He added: “It’s annoying to be having to do all this again. But you have to expect it on an island.

“It’s part and parcel of being here, and the rest of the time it’s the greatest setting you could ask for.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Community spirit is island’s greatest asset

The Moncreiffe Island allotments are only accessible by foot, across a walkway beside the rail bridge, or by boat.

The 70-plus plots are tended by gardeners of many different nationalities, including Brazil, New Zealand, Japan, China, Portugal, Italy, Syria, Bulgaria, Poland, France, Germany and Austria.

It’s a grower’s paradise, despite the risk of flooding, and there’s a waiting list for places.

Caroline Robinson and her husband landed a plot in the spring after waiting two and a half years.

They arrived on Sunday to find their shed on its side – and on top of their potato patch.

A large wooden crate with the word ‘Meiklour’ stamped on the side was thrown against the neighbouring plot’s fence, presumably deposited there after a 13-mile voyage down river.

Caroline said the couple had been cheered by the support of neighbouring allotment holders.

“It’s such a lovely community down here,” she said.

“When we moved to Perth we didn’t know anyone, but everyone here is so friendly. And it’s brilliant to see all these people helping each other out.”

• Saturday’s coffee morning starts at 10.30am. It will feature home baking, plus jams, chutneys and other allotment produce.