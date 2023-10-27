‘Deep sadness’ at death of Kinross firefighter and Fife rugby player

Colleagues of a Kinross firefighter and Fife rugby player have expressed their “deep sadness” after his death.

Jordan Sneddon died suddenly this week.

He was a firefighter in Kinross and a player with Kirkcaldy Rugby Club.

Jordan’s former team will hold a minute’s silence before the start of their match on Saturday as a mark of respect.

Firefighter Jordan Sneddon ‘integral part’ of Kinross crew

A post on the Kinross Fire Station Facebook page said: “It is with deep sadness that we, at Kinross Fire Station, announce the sudden death of our friend and colleague, firefighter Jordan Sneddon.

“Jordan has been an integral part of the Kinross crew since he joined in 2022.

“Always eager to learn and push himself to be the best that he can be, the energy and commitment he brought to the role has had a huge impact on the station and those around him.”

The statement added: “Jordan’s jovial nature brought fun and laughter to the station and he was firmly at the core of any mischief.

“He was never seen without a smile and pulled people together in the best kind of way.

“His professionalism and application was a benchmark for any firefighter and he will be sorely missed by his friends and colleagues at Kinross Fire Station.

“We would like to pass on our deepest condolences to Jordan’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

A statement released by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club said: “It is with a heavy heart that the club learned of the passing of Jordan Sneddon this week.

“A young man, taken too soon.

Rugby club’s tribute to ‘lovely and friendly young man’

“Jordan played for the club through the youth ranks – a lighting-fast back, with an eye for a try – graduating up to the senior ranks and making his 1st XV debut in September 2021 alongside a number of his mates from colts days.

“He then focused his training to join Kinross Community Fire Station, alongside his day job as a carding auxiliary at Todd & Duncan Ltd.

“Everyone who knew Jordan (will) recall the lovely and friendly young man.

“Our thoughts and condolences to all his family and friends.

“This weekend we will have a minute’s silence before the men’s game as a mark of respect.”