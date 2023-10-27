‘Deep sadness’ at death of Kinross firefighter and Fife rugby player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Deep sadness’ at death of Kinross firefighter and Fife rugby player

Colleagues of Jordan Sneddon say "he was never seen without a smile".

By Lindsey Hamilton
death of Fife firefighter
Jordan Sneddon. Image: Kinross Fire Station/Facebook

Colleagues of a Kinross firefighter and Fife rugby player have expressed their “deep sadness” after his death.

Jordan Sneddon died suddenly this week.

He was a firefighter in Kinross and a player with Kirkcaldy Rugby Club.

Jordan’s former team will hold a minute’s silence before the start of their match on Saturday as a mark of respect.

Firefighter Jordan Sneddon ‘integral part’ of Kinross crew

A post on the Kinross Fire Station Facebook page said: “It is with deep sadness that we, at Kinross Fire Station, announce the sudden death of our friend and colleague, firefighter Jordan Sneddon.

“Jordan has been an integral part of the Kinross crew since he joined in 2022.

“Always eager to learn and push himself to be the best that he can be, the energy and commitment he brought to the role has had a huge impact on the station and those around him.”

The statement added: “Jordan’s jovial nature brought fun and laughter to the station and he was firmly at the core of any mischief.

Fife firefighter death
Jordan joined the Kinross fire crew in 2022. Image: Kinross Fire Station/Facebook

“He was never seen without a smile and pulled people together in the best kind of way.

“His professionalism and application was a benchmark for any firefighter and he will be sorely missed by his friends and colleagues at Kinross Fire Station.

“We would like to pass on our deepest condolences to Jordan’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

A statement released by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club said: “It is with a heavy heart that the club learned of the passing of Jordan Sneddon this week.

“A young man, taken too soon.

Rugby club’s tribute to ‘lovely and friendly young man’

“Jordan played for the club through the youth ranks – a lighting-fast back, with an eye for a try – graduating up to the senior ranks and making his 1st XV debut in September 2021 alongside a number of his mates from colts days.

“He then focused his training to join Kinross Community Fire Station, alongside his day job as a carding auxiliary at Todd & Duncan Ltd.

“Everyone who knew Jordan (will) recall the lovely and friendly young man.

“Our thoughts and condolences to all his family and friends.

“This weekend we will have a minute’s silence before the men’s game as a mark of respect.”

