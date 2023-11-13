Yet another contraflow in Perthshire as M90 roadworks to begin

Motorists travelling between Dundee and Edinburgh are facing another contraflow.

This time, resurfacing work on the M90 will require the closure of the northbound carriageway between Milnathort and Kinross.

The contraflow will be in place between junctions six and seven from November 17 until November 23.

Further lane closures will be in place on November 16 and November 24 to set up and stand down traffic management.

The project, carried out by Amey on behalf of Traffic Scotland, will see £191,000 worth of essential road repairs.

Slip road closures

The latest disruption follows delays on the A90 due to a contraflow near the Glencarse flyover – which is set to last until November 19.

As part of the works, junction seven northbound, will be closed.

Amey is advising traffic wishing to join the motorway to instead follow a diversion route towards junction six.

Drivers should follow the A91 to Milnathort, take the third exit at the roundabout onto A922, South Street, and continue to Kinross.

Traffic should then turn right onto Station Road and take the first exit at the next roundabout.

Amey says the roadworks will lead to a smoother ride for the 15,000 drivers who use the route every day.

The works may be delayed or cancelled depending on the weather.