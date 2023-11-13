Yet another contraflow in Perthshire as M90 roadworks to begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Yet another contraflow in Perthshire as M90 roadworks to begin

The works will begin on November 16 and last until November 24.

By Kieran Webster
The M90 near Kinross.
A contraflow will be in place on the M90 between Kinross and Milnathort. Image: Google Street View

Motorists travelling between Dundee and Edinburgh are facing another contraflow.

This time, resurfacing work on the M90 will require the closure of the northbound carriageway between Milnathort and Kinross.

The contraflow will be in place between junctions six and seven from November 17 until November 23.

Further lane closures will be in place on November 16 and November 24 to set up and stand down traffic management.

The project, carried out by Amey on behalf of Traffic Scotland, will see £191,000 worth of essential road repairs.

Slip road closures

The latest disruption follows delays on the A90 due to a contraflow near the Glencarse flyover – which is set to last until November 19.

As part of the works, junction seven northbound, will be closed.

Amey is advising traffic wishing to join the motorway to instead follow a diversion route towards junction six.

A map of the roadworks and diversion route. Image: Amey
A map of the roadworks. Image: Amey

Drivers should follow the A91 to Milnathort, take the third exit at the roundabout onto A922, South Street, and continue to Kinross.

Traffic should then turn right onto Station Road and take the first exit at the next roundabout.

Amey says the roadworks will lead to a smoother ride for the 15,000 drivers who use the route every day.

The works may be delayed or cancelled depending on the weather.

