LEE WILKIE: Amadou Bakayoko’s response to Europe question speaks volumes – Dundee fans should relish it

Dundee’s performance against St Mirren was one they’ve been threatening to unleash all season.

They were rock solid in defence, organised and positive in midfield and ruthless in attack.

And for me, the Dark Blues’ day is best summed up by Amadou Bakayoko’s performance – and in particular his superb second goal.

As Dundee have been growing in belief this season, so has the big striker.

His first against the Buddies, to put Dundee 1-0 up, was all about strength and persistence.

He was on the spot to challenge for Owen Beck’s corner kick in the first place then, when the ball broke in the box, he was quickest to react to slam it past St Mirren keeper Zach Hemming.

His second was even better.

When Dundee cleared a St Mirren attack, he was there to collect, quick to turn, and collected enough to send Zak Rudden away down the right channel.

But he doesn’t stop there.

The big man gets his head down and SPRINTS into the box, where he gets his reward as Hemming spills Rudden’s shot straight into his path.

From there it’s s tap-in for 3-0 and Dundee are cruising.

He had a crucial role in their fourth too, sparking the break that resulted in Zach Robinson’s strike.

Bakayoko’s strength, intelligence, pace, power and eye for goal epitomised the Dark Blues’ showing.

That’s all exciting enough by itself.

But when he was asked after the match whether Dundee, who are now just two points off third place, could be in contention for Europe this season, his positivity was great.

He told reporters: “I think it is definitely doable. This is my first season in Scotland and we have just got promoted but I am expecting a lot from myself and the team.”

Now, I understand why Dee boss Tony Docherty took a different tack.

His message was all about not getting carried away and ensuring everyone keeps their feet on the ground.

That’s his job. He’s there to keep his players and staff focused on the next game.

‘Full of confidence’

But I like Bakayoko’s answer to the Europe question – and I think Dundee fans should too.

For me, it shows he’s a player full of confidence.

That’s understandable on a personal level after he’s just scored two goals in a 4-0 win against one of the Premiership’s form teams.

But it also says to me he’s got belief in the squad around him – and that can only be a good thing.

Dundee have been building nicely this season. Against St Mirren, they took off.

After a performance like that, they’ve got every right to feel good about themselves.