Drivers were facing delays on the A9 in Perthshire after a crash.

A lane was closed northbound following the incident between Blackford and Gleneagles on Thursday morning.

It is not known how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Staff from Amey, which manages the trunk roads network in Scotland, were on scene.

The road was made clear shortly after 8.30am.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.