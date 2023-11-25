£314K flood defence scheme planned for Perth’s Craigie blackspot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£314K flood defence scheme planned for Perth’s Craigie blackspot

The works are intended to tackle flooding on the Craigie Burn in Perth, but residents say they don't go nearly far enough

By Morag Lindsay
Filthy brown water pouring down slope into flooded Craigie Burn behind block of flats in Perth
Craigie Burn flooding at Millburn Court, Perth in October. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Councillors are being asked to approve a £314,000 flood prevention programme for the Craigie area of Perth.

But the measures will only tackle one small section of the Craigie Burn, which has flooded repeatedly in recent years.

And the earliest Perth and Kinross Council would be able to secure funding for the works is 2028.

Residents in some of the worst affected areas say the proposal will do nothing to protect their homes.

And they warn it will not alleviate problems with sewage and surface water which are causing much of the misery in Craigie.

Council van driving through deep water at roundabout in Craigie area of Perth
Council bosses are proposing action to tackle flooding in the Craigie area of Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The plan is to upgrade a culvert on the Craigie Burn at Queen’s Avenue (at the access to Queen’s Court).

Materials will also be removed from the burn at another site, next to Balmoral Place and Queen’s Avenue, so the water can move more freely.

The recommendation is contained in a report that will go to the council’s climate change and sustainability committee on Monday.

Perth’s Craigie flooding threat set to worsen

It follows a flood study carried out for the authority by Amey Consulting engineers.

Map showing location of proposed works to tackle flooding on Craigie Burn

They confirmed properties are at risk of flooding in the following areas:

• Cherrybank area – Glasgow Rd, Necessity Brae and Low Road;

• Orchard Place and Murray Crescent;

• Balmoral Place, Queen’s Avenue, Queen Street and Windsor Terrace;

• Croft Park and the South Inch.

The study also estimates the number of properties at risk is set to double due to climate change.

Car in several feet of water in car park of Perth's Cherrybank Inn
An abandoned car in the car park of The Cherrybank Inn in Perth after flooding in 2022. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.

The engineers considered eight different solutions for locations along the length of the Craigie Burn.

However, in order to be accepted by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) – and therefore qualify for government funding – a project has to be deemed “economically viable”.

And the Queens Avenue/Balmoral Place plan was the only solution which met the criteria.

Timescales and funding still unclear

The report explains: “It is recognised that the recommended actions noted above have a limited benefit and that properties in other areas of the catchment will remain at risk
of flooding from the Craigie Burn.”

Man walking through flood water with small child on shoulders in Craigie area of Perth.
More scenes from the flooding that his Craigie, Perth, in October. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It goes on: “Unfortunately, it is not always possible to remove all flood risk in a catchment and some residual flood risk will always remain.

“This would remain the case, even if it were possible to implement all of the
potential actions identified in the study.”

If the scheme is approved by councillors, officers will submit details of the proposed scheme to Sepa for prioritisation in its next flood plan covering the period from 2028-2034.

However, the report warns: “Due to the on-going Scottish Government/CoSLA review of capital funding for flood schemes, and the other schemes that the council is already progressing, the timescales and funding arrangements remain unclear for the time being.

“The next phases of work to develop the flood scheme proposals will therefore not commence until this funding review provides further clarity.”

Proposal ignores bigger picture

Perth Community Flood Aid member Janice Haig, who lives in the Craigie area, said the proposal offered only a very limited solution.

Janie Haig at the door to her home, with a flood gate across the threshhold and several inches of flood water outside.
Craigie resident Janice Haig has been hit by flooding in Perth on numerous occasions. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The works will not protect her home, or properties in the Cherrybank area, where the Scouring Burn poses the greatest threat.

Nor will they do anything to tackle issues caused by surface water and sewage.

“We feel that to break it into sections, rather than look at the whole picture, is not really solving the issue with Craigie Burn,” she said.

“It might stop the flooding in that one small section but there are plenty of other areas that are not going to be affected.”

Underpass under Perth railway arches with deep brown flood water
Sewage- contaminated pedestrian underpasses in the Craigie area of Perth during flooding earlier this month. Image: Janice Haig.

She also called for a re-examination of the way funding for flood schemes is made available, since it is much harder to make the case for schemes in smaller communities being “economically viable.”

Perth’s flood risks will be discussed at a public meeting on Saturday.

Perth Community Flood Aid is hosting the session in Glenearn Community Campus at 12.30pm on November 25.

The group is drawing up a map of the worst affected areas in the city.

Volunteers will also be offering advice to people on how to protect their homes.

Conversation