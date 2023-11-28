Crieff’s Santa’s post office back open for business

Santa’s Perthshire Post Office has re-opened in Crieff for the festive season.

Crieff Town Hall has been transformed into a Victorian-style post office, complete with elves’ workshop, wrapping station and games.

It was officially launched at the weekend when the town’s Christmas lights were switched on.

It will be open on weekends and afternoons right through to Christmas Eve.

And Santa himself will make a special appearance on Saturday December 9.

Santa’s Post Office is being run by Crieff Community Trust.

Admission is free but donations towards Crieff’s Logos Youth Project and Crieff Connexions will be welcomed.

Food donations for Crieff Connexions Community Larder are also being accepted.

More than 10,000 people visited Crieff the last time Santa’s Post Office set up shop there in 2019.

Families came from far and wide in 2019 after Star Wars legend Ewan McGregor recorded a Facebook video urging fans to visit his home town.

The star’s mum Carol McGregor even acted as a volunteer.