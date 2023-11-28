Perth Christmas lights: Full list of weekend’s road closures and public transport details

Road closures will be in place across Perth this weekend to make way for the Christmas Lights Party and St Andrew’s Day Celebration.

The Christmas Lights Party, which will take place on Saturday, December 2, will be hosted by Claire Sweeney.

The party will see the likes of Boney M and N-Trance take to the stage, as well as X-Factor star Chico Slimani.

The celebrations will continue on Sunday as the city hosts events to mark St Andrew’s Day.

Full list of roads closed for weekend of celebrations in Perth

The following roads will be closed from 7pm on Friday, December 1, until 6pm on Sunday, December 3, unless otherwise stated:

Paul Street from its junction with West Mill Street to its junction with Old High Street;

St Paul’s Square from its junction with South Methven Street to its junction with Old High Street;

High Street from its junction with Caledonian Road to its junction with Tay Street;

King Edward Street from its junction with High Street to its junction with South Street;

George Street from its junction with Bridge Lane to its junction with High Street;

South Methven Street from its junction with High Street to its junction with South Street;

A85 Perth Bridge from its junction with Charlotte Street to its junction with Gowrie Street;

South Street from its junction with South Methven Street to its junction with Speygate;

Tay Street from its junction with Perth Bridge to its junction with Queen’s Bridge;

Kinnoull Street from its junction with Mill Street to its junction with High Street;

Watergate from its junction with High Street to its junction with South Street;

Skinnergate from its junction with High Street to its junction with Mill Street;

St John’s Street from its junction with High Street to its junction with South Street;

South St John’s Place from its junction with St John’s Street to its junction with King Edward Street;

St John’s Place from its junction with St John’s Street to its junction with King Edward Street;

Mill Street, Bridge Lane & Horse Cross from the junction with Kinnoull Street to the junction with Charlotte Street;

Commercial Street from its junction with Dundee Road for its entire length;

Riverside from its junction with Dundee Road for its entire length;

New Row from its junction with High Street to its junction with County Place;

County Place and South Street from the junction with New Row to the junction with Queen’s Bridge;

Speygate from its junction with South Street to its junction with Canal Street;

Skinnergate from its junction with High Street to its junction with Bridge Lane;

Kirkside from its junction with St John’s Place to its junction with South St John’s Place;

Kirkgate from its junction with St John’s Place to its junction with High Street and

Scott Street from its junction with Mill Street to its junction with High Street

Tay Street will also be closed from 7pm on Friday until 7am on Sunday with local diversions in place.

Pedestrian and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Month of road closures for Christmas Cabin Trail

Several roads will also be closed in the run-up to December 25 as the Christmas Cabin Trail takes place.

The following roads will be closed from 7pm on Friday until 5pm on Sunday, December 24:

High Street from its junction with Kinnoull Street to its junction with Tay Street;

King Edward Street from its junction with High Street to its junction with South Street;

St John’s Street from its junction with High Street to its junction with South Street;

South St John’s Place from its junction with St John’s Street to its junction with King Edward Street;

St John’s Place from its junction with King Edward Street to its junction with Kirkgate, and

Kirkside from its junction with St John’s Place to its junction with South St John’s Place.

Local diversions will be in place with pedestrian and emergency access maintained.

Entertainment stages across Perth city centre

The main stage will be located on Tay Street and is expected to be set up on Friday evening.

The road is anticipated to re-open by 7am on Sunday.

There will also be smaller stages on King Edward Street and Horsecross Plaza on Mill Street.

These stages will be live on both Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5pm.

They will be dismantled immediately after the Sunday event to allow the city centre to return to normal business.

A short fireworks display will take place at approximately 6.20pm to launch the official Christmas Lights Party.

Rolling road closures for city centre parades

The Christmas parade will be part of a rolling road closure on Saturday.

It will commence from Thimblerow at 5.30pm and follow a route through Old High Street, South Methven Street, South Street to Speygate.

The closure will be under the direction of Police Scotland and appointed stewards.

It will operate on a rolling basis to keep disruption to a minimum.

The St Andrew’s Day Celebration Parade on Sunday will also be part of a rolling road closure.

The parade will commence from St John Street at 4.45pm and follow a route through High Street, Kinnoull Street and Mill Street.

This will also be under the direction of Police Scotland and appointed stewards.

Free bus travel across Perth and Kinross

This Saturday is one of four in December where shoppers and visitors will be able to take advantage of free bus travel within Perth and Kinross.

For visitors travelling into Perth city centre from further afield, Stagecoach Service 7B operates from the Broxden Park & Ride facility to South Street.

Parking will also be readily available within city centre car parks.

However, parts of Thimblerow Car Park will be closed as this is the gathering point for the Christmas Parade.

More information on parking is available via the Perth and Kinross Council website.

Parking disabled parking bays will be available as normal. However, spaces are not guaranteed.

Toilet facilities available

There will be mobile toilet facilities available throughout the city centre.

The changing places toilets at 2 High Street will be available between noon and 8.30pm on Saturday and noon until 6pm on Sunday.

Latest Information can be found on the Perth City and Towns dedicated webpage or on the Perth City and Towns Facebook Page.