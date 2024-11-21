St Johnstone star Nicky Clark’s car stolen from Dundee driveway

St Johnstone star Nicky Clark has appealed for the public’s help after his car was stolen from a driveway in Dundee.

The former Dundee United and Rangers striker took to social media to report that his grey Volkswagen Touareg had been stolen on Wednesday night.

He has asked locals to “keep an eye out” for the motor, which has a distinctive private registration number.

The post on X said: “Car stolen from driveway in Dundee last night.

“Reg number N16 CRK.

“Keep an eye out.”

The location of the theft has not been confirmed.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.