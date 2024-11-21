More Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus services set to launch before Christmas

More buses are being added to the Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus route ahead of Christmas.

Operator Xplore Dundee has confirmed it will increase the frequency of its Fly service from December 1.

Peak-time buses will operate every hour, rather than every 90 minutes, with three coaches in operation.

It comes as passenger numbers have surged on the shuttle between Dundee and Edinburgh Airport in 2024.

‘Exceptional demand’ for Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus

Stephen Riggans, area director at Xplore, said: “This change is driven by the exceptional demand we’ve experienced in 2024.

“We’re optimistic that the new timetable will further solidify Fly as the preferred choice for airport travel in the region.

“We had introduced timetable changes back in October as part of a trial period to better understand customer demand and the uptake on increased services has been terrific.

“Peak-time travellers will now enjoy hourly departures, ensuring that their journey to or from the airport is as seamless as possible.”

He added: “As we look toward 2025, we’re excited about the potential to continue growing and investing in this service.

“By increasing capacity now, we’re paving the way for future enhancements and ensuring our passengers enjoy a superior travel experience.”

The full updated timetable can be found on the Fly Dundee website.