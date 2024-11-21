More Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus services set to launch before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus services set to launch before Christmas

Xplore Dundee says demand for the service is "surging".

By Andrew Robson
The Fly service opposite the Malmaison in Dundee
The Fly service opposite the Malmaison. Image: Xplore Dundee

More buses are being added to the Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus route ahead of Christmas.

Operator Xplore Dundee has confirmed it will increase the frequency of its Fly service from December 1.

Peak-time buses will operate every hour, rather than every 90 minutes, with three coaches in operation.

It comes as passenger numbers have surged on the shuttle between Dundee and Edinburgh Airport in 2024.

‘Exceptional demand’ for Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus

Stephen Riggans, area director at Xplore, said: “This change is driven by the exceptional demand we’ve experienced in 2024.

“We’re optimistic that the new timetable will further solidify Fly as the preferred choice for airport travel in the region.

“We had introduced timetable changes back in October as part of a trial period to better understand customer demand and the uptake on increased services has been terrific.

The Dundee Fly service at Edinburgh Airport.
The Dundee Fly service at Edinburgh Airport. Image: Xplore Dundee

“Peak-time travellers will now enjoy hourly departures, ensuring that their journey to or from the airport is as seamless as possible.”

He added: “As we look toward 2025, we’re excited about the potential to continue growing and investing in this service.

“By increasing capacity now, we’re paving the way for future enhancements and ensuring our passengers enjoy a superior travel experience.”

The full updated timetable can be found on the Fly Dundee website.

Conversation