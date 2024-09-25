Hundreds of extra seats added to Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds of extra seats added to Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus service

Xplore Dundee says it has "ambitious plans" for the Fly route.

By Ben MacDonald
Xplore Dundee announce additional services to Edinburgh Airport
The Fly service connects Dundee to Edinburgh Airport. Image: Xplore Dundee

Hundreds of extra seats are being added to a Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus service.

Xplore Dundee has confirmed its Fly service will have about 400 extra seats available in October.

Although the timetable has not changed, extra coaches or higher capacity buses may run at certain times based on demand.

It comes as many families head on holiday during the October break.

Additional coach capacity on Dundee Fly airport service

Director Stephen Riggans said: “We are trialling extra capacity on our Fly services between Dundee and Edinburgh Airport as a result of the exceptional demand we have been experiencing during 2024.

“During October, we’ll be adding additional coach capacity across many services on the existing timetable.

“We introduced extra capacity onto our booking systems last week but have already experienced a good level of additional uptake.

“While this is currently a trial period, we’re optimistic about the possibility of continuing and even expanding this increased capacity, especially as we look ahead to peak travel periods in 2025.

The extra capacity could become permanent. Image: Xplore Dundee

“The Fly service has quickly become the preferred choice for travellers in and around Dundee heading to Edinburgh Airport.

“We’re thrilled with its growth over the past 18 months and the positive feedback from our customers.

“We have ambitious plans for further investment in both the route and our vehicle fleet and by increasing our passenger capacity at this stage, we’re paving the way to accelerate these plans and provide an even better service to our passengers.”

It comes after bus operator Ember announced the launch of a new route with stops in Dundee and Angus.

