Hundreds of extra seats added to Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus service

Hundreds of extra seats are being added to a Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus service.

Xplore Dundee has confirmed its Fly service will have about 400 extra seats available in October.

Although the timetable has not changed, extra coaches or higher capacity buses may run at certain times based on demand.

It comes as many families head on holiday during the October break.

Additional coach capacity on Dundee Fly airport service

Director Stephen Riggans said: “We are trialling extra capacity on our Fly services between Dundee and Edinburgh Airport as a result of the exceptional demand we have been experiencing during 2024.

“During October, we’ll be adding additional coach capacity across many services on the existing timetable.

“We introduced extra capacity onto our booking systems last week but have already experienced a good level of additional uptake.

“While this is currently a trial period, we’re optimistic about the possibility of continuing and even expanding this increased capacity, especially as we look ahead to peak travel periods in 2025.

“The Fly service has quickly become the preferred choice for travellers in and around Dundee heading to Edinburgh Airport.

“We’re thrilled with its growth over the past 18 months and the positive feedback from our customers.

“We have ambitious plans for further investment in both the route and our vehicle fleet and by increasing our passenger capacity at this stage, we’re paving the way to accelerate these plans and provide an even better service to our passengers.”

It comes after bus operator Ember announced the launch of a new route with stops in Dundee and Angus.