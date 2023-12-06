A9 partially blocked after two-car crash near Perth

Drivers face delays on the A9 south of Perth after a two-car crash.

The collision has blocked lane one of the northbound carriageway at Cairnie Brae.

Reports of the incident first came in at 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Officers are currently at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have mobilised an appliance as one vehicle was smoking.

Traffic Scotland is reporting traffic can currently pass, but have asked drivers to take care on approach.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow